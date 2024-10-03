Shahid Kapoor Gives A Peek Into His ‘Happy Morning’ Amidst Nature

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Oct 3 (IANS) star Shahid Kapoor, who seems to be on a vacation, has given a glimpse into his“happy morning”.

Shahid took to Instagram stories, where he shared a picture of himself dressed in a gray T-shirt paired with gray sweatpants and a black half jacket. He completed his look with sunglasses and posed standing near some green plants.

The is seen looking into the camera and smiling as he struck a pose for the camera. He wrote:“Happy morning.”

The actor, who did not reveal the destination, on Wednesday had shared a string of pictures and videos from the flight, where he was seen gorging on paneer kathi roll, which he said was“har vegetarian ka go to !!”

He had then shared a video of himself chomping on the roll and said:“Kha daala.” Shahid also shared a video of himself making faces at the camera, which he captioned:“I don't react to turbulence.”

Recently, Shahid was seen performing at the 24th edition of IIFA. He event spoke about

if he would ever work in south Indian cinema.

He said,“I'm game for it but I have a fear of what if the audience down south is not happy with my usage of the language pertaining to correct enunciation of the dialogues. I don't want to leave any loose ends, Hindi, I have (a good command on)”.

When asked which particular cinema from south, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam or Kannada he likes in particular, the actor said:“It's the same for me because I don't know any of them. So whichever filmmaker from south can trust me, explain to me properly and deal with all my questions, I'm ready to do it.

Shahid will be next seen in 'Deva' in which he has been paired opposite Pooja Hegde. The film, directed by Rosshan Andrrews, will see Shahid in the role of a cop.