Russia Keeps One Warship Armed With Four Missiles In Black Sea
10/3/2024 2:11:12 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia keeps one warship armed with up to four Kalibr cruise missiles in the Black Sea.
The Ukrainian Navy announced this on facebook , Ukrinform reports.
There are no enemy warships in the Sea of Azov.
In addition, there are two enemy ships in the Mediterranean Sea, armed with up to 24 missiles.
