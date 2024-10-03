SIKA CAPITAL MARKETS DAY: UNLOCK GROWTH – DURABILITY AND CIRCULARITY IN CONSTRUCTION AND INDUSTRY

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SIKA CAPITAL MARKETS DAY: UNLOCK GROWTH – DURABILITY AND CIRCULARITY IN AND

At this year's Sika Capital Markets Day, which is being held today in Zurich under the motto“Unlock Growth – Durability and Circularity in Construction and Industry“, Sika's management outlines key initiatives for future growth. In a presentation to investors, analysts, and representatives, CEO Thomas Hasler highlights how higher requirements for durability and circularity are changing the industry.

Todays infrastructure requires high maintenance costs. Poorly built structures and delayed maintenance can lead to failures, high repair costs, as well as negative environmental and social impacts. Construction projects are increasingly expected to last much longer, require less maintenance, and must have a significantly lower carbon footprint.

A growing amount of building projects are being designed with the aim of using fewer resources. Owners are choosing more sustainable and durable products and solutions, taking the total cost of ownership into consideration. Durability and circularity are key. The goal is to to create long-lasting structures and achieve full circularity in construction. Sika with its innovative power is playing a leading role in this global transformation.

Thomas Hasler, Chief Executive Officer:“Climate change and increasing resource scarcity are megatrends that require sustainable, long-lasting construction solutions. Greater durability of buildings brings immense ecological and economic benefits to both new construction and renovation projects. These benefits can be further enhanced by the use of recycled materials. We consistently align our innovation approach with these trends and have a comprehensive portfolio of technologies that combine performance and sustainability, supporting our customers in achieving their goals.”

At this year's Capital Markets Day, members of Group Management and Sika experts will explain the change in the industry and present the company's key products and solutions that enhance durability and circularity.

Sika is a specialty chemicals company with a globally leading position in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protection in the building sector and the industry. Sika has subsidiaries in 103 countries around the world and, in over 400 factories, produces innovative technologies for customers worldwide. In doing so, it plays a crucial role in enabling the transformation of the construction and transportation industries toward greater environmental compatibility. With around 34,000 employees, the company generated sales of CHF 11.2 billion in 2023.

