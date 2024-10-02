Ukraine Approves Demographic Development Strategy

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Cabinet of Ministers approved the Demographic Development Strategy of Ukraine until 2040, drafted by the of Social Policy.

This was reported by the Ministry's press service , Ukrinform saw.

The Strategy of Ukraine will ensure the implementation of sectoral policies to increase the birth rate, reduce the premature mortality rate, and contribute to having war-displaced Ukrainians return to their homeland.

It also lays down the need to create comprehensive conditions for affordable housing, high-quality public infrastructure, a safe environment, barrier-free, inclusive labor market, and social cohesion of the population with equal rights and opportunities, freedom and dignity.

At the next stage, the Ministry shall draw an action plan, along with other agencies, for a coordinated implementation of the Strategy.

The DDS was developed with the support of the United Nations Population Fund in Ukraine, together with a wide range of experts, involving the Institute of Demography and Quality of Life Problems of the National Academy of Sciences, government authorities, international partners, and international demography experts.

As reported, according to the optimistic outlook by the Institute of Demography and Social Research, in 2033, Ukraine's population within the borders as of 1991 will not exceed 35 million.