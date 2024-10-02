Israel's Deadliest Day 1 In Lebanon, 8 Soldiers Killed

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Beirut- Eight Israeli have been killed fighting Hezbollah in Lebanon, the Israeli said on Wednesday.

However Sky News Arabia reported that

at least 14 Israeli soldiers have been killed during clashes with Hezbollah fighters since ground incursion began on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Six soldiers of the Ergoz commando unit were killed in a gun battle in a southern Lebanese village, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said, adding that five more soldiers were wounded in the same incident.



ADVERTISEMENT

Two soldiers of the Golani recon unit were killed in a separate incident, in which another soldier was seriously wounded, the IDF said.



The IDF earlier named Captain Eitan Itzhak Oster, 22, as the first soldier killed since it invaded southern Lebanon.



Read Also Stop The Madness In Middle East India Asks Its Citizens In Iran To Remain Vigilant, Stay In Contact With Embassy

Israel launched its ground invasion

of Lebanon early

on Tuesday morning. The IDF has long warned an invasion was possible in order to push Hezbollah back from the border and allow 60,000 citizens to return to their homes in the north.



Meanwhile death toll from Israeli aerial assaults across Lebanon since early October 2023 has passed the 1,700 mark with nearly 8,770 injured, according to Lebanese government data. In response, Hezbollah has fired barrages of rockets and drones towards Israeli targets.