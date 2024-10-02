First Citizens Bancshares, Inc. Announces Date Of 2024 Third Quarter Earnings Call
Date
10/2/2024 4:45:53 PM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- First Citizens
BancShares, Inc. ("BancShares") (NASDAQ: FCNCA ) today announced that it will report its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, before the U.S. financial markets open on Thursday, October 24, 2024.
A conference call and webcast will be held to discuss BancShares' financial results at 9 a.m. Eastern time on the same day. The conference call and webcast may contain forward-looking statements and other material information.
To pre-register for the call via webcast (recommended), please visit:
. After registering, a confirmation email will be sent with a calendar reminder attachment and webcast details.
To join by telephone on the day of the call, please dial:
North America: 1-833-470-1428
All other locations: 1-929-526-1599
Access code:
970671
The investor presentation, along with the link to the webcast, will be available on the company's website at href="" rel="nofollow" firstcitizen prior to the call start time. After the event, a replay of the call will also be available on the website via webcast.
About First Citizens BancShares, Inc.
First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCNCA ), a top 20 U.S. financial institution with more than $200 billion in assets and a member of the Fortune 500TM, is the financial holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company ("First Citizens Bank"). Headquartered in Raleigh, N.C., First Citizens Bank has built a unique legacy of strength, stability and long-term thinking that has spanned generations. First Citizens offers an array of general banking services including a network of more than 500 branches and offices in 30 states; commercial banking expertise delivering best-in-class lending, leasing and other financial services coast to coast; innovation banking serving businesses at every stage; personalized service and resources to help grow and manage wealth; and a nationwide direct bank. Discover more at firstcitizens.
|
Contact:
|
Deanna Hart
|
Angela English
|
|
Investor Relations
|
Corporate Communications
|
|
919-716-2137
|
803-931-1854
SOURCE First Citizens BancShares, Inc.
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN02102024003732001241ID1108741059
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.