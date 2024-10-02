Right At Home Sponsors Creative Workshop By Renowned Watercolor Artist Michael Ireland For BACOA's A Day Out Program

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Jeanette Palmer, Owner of Right at Home - Northwest SuburbanBARRNGTON, NM, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Right at Home, a leading provider of in-home care services in the Northwest suburbs of Chicago, recently sponsored a unique creative workshop for participants in BACOA's (Barrington Area Council on Aging) A Day Out Program.The program, which offers much-needed respite for family caregivers of individuals with memory impairments, welcomed local watercolor artist Michael Ireland to lead the event.Ireland, who is nationally known for his innovative use of creative arts to engage with people living with Alzheimer's and other dementias, demonstrated how art can serve as a powerful tool for communication and connection. The workshop provided attendees with hands-on opportunities to explore creative expression and emotional engagement through watercolor techniques.As a meaningful addition, Right at Home provided each family caregiver with a special art kit, allowing them to extend the workshop experience into their daily lives. The kits served as a personal memento, symbolizing the continued support and encouragement of Right at Home for both caregivers and their loved ones.Right at Home has long been committed to serving the aging community through partnerships like this and BACOA's A Day Out Program, demonstrating its dedication to enhancing the quality of life for seniors and their families.For more information about Right at Home's services or its involvement in community programs, please visit or contact Jeanette Parmer at (847) 396-9000.About Right at Home:Right at Home is a premier provider of in-home care and assistance, helping seniors and disabled adults live independently and with dignity in their own homes. With over 20 years of experience, Right at Home is known for its personalized care plans and compassionate caregivers, serving families across the Northwest suburbs of Chicago.

