Betterinvesting Announces Re-Election Of Four Board Members

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TROY, Mich., Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Investors (NAIC), also known as BetterInvesting, today announced the re-election of four members to its Board of Directors, beginning October 1, 2024. For additional four-year terms re-elected Board Members include:



Michael Calbert, Treasurer

Ionnie McNeill, Board member Pat Donnelly, Board member

In addition, the term of John Gannon, Secretary was extended by one year.

"We are excited to welcome back these experienced leaders to the NAIC Board of Directors," said Ken Zendel, CEO of NAIC/BetterInvesting. "Their continued service will provide valuable expertise and continuity as we work to advance our vision of investment education for all."

"Along with the rest of the board, I look forward to continuing to work alongside Michael, Ionnie, Pat and John and appreciate the skills and experience they bring to BetterInvesting," said NAIC/BetterInvesting Board of Directors Chair Cy Lynch. "Their dedication to serving our members and long-term investors everywhere are examples for us all."

The re-elected members will join other directors on the NAIC/BetterInvesting Board to help set the organization's priorities and provide leadership on key initiatives related to investor education.

For more about all of the members of the NAIC Board of Directors, visit

About BetterInvesting®

BetterInvesting®, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit, investment education organization, has been empowering everyday Americans since 1951. Also known as the National Association of InvestorsTM

(NAIC®),

we have helped more than 5 million people from all walks of life learn how to improve their financial future. BetterInvesting provides unbiased, in-depth investing education and powerful online stock analysis tools to create successful lifelong investors. BetterInvesting staff, along with a dedicated community of volunteers across America, teach the organization's principles and time-tested methodology to individuals and investment clubs. For more information about BetterInvesting, please visit .

Contact: 877-275-6242

SOURCE NAIC-BetterInvesting

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED