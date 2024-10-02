Indigital, Alabama Psaps Mobilize To Support Georgia 911 Centers Following Hurricane Helene

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) AUGUSTA, Ga., Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- After Hurricane Helene devastated Georgia,

INdigital , in partnership with the Alabama 911 Board, responded swiftly to restore 911 services across the state. On Friday, September 27, and Saturday, September 28, INdigital worked with the Georgia Emergency Management Agency, Georgia Troopers, Georgia Forestry Commission Air Ops, the National Guard, and local PSAPs to ensure 911 calls continued to be answered despite widespread power and communication outages. INdigital's rapid deployment of Starlink units and MEVO Anywhere Kits helped reestablish critical emergency communications.

This coordinated response underscores INdigital's dedication to its customers and public safety. By quickly mobilizing resources and leveraging partnerships across state lines, INdigital ensured that nine different 911 centers in Georgia could continue serving their communities when needed. Without this immediate action, many areas would have experienced prolonged 911 outages, endangering public safety. The ability to reroute calls and deploy MEVO Anywhere Kits, along with Starlinks, enabled continuous service where other solutions might have failed or taken longer to implement.

The MEVO Anywhere Kit , a mobile call-handling system, played a key role in this response. This portable solution allows PSAPs to connect to emergency service networks from any location with an IP connection, ensuring uninterrupted 911 and PSTN call handling. The MEVO phones have all the capabilities of most call-handling solutions, including the ability to receive 911 calls with location information, mapping, instant recording, administrative dialing, and features such as transfer and conference. The Starlink units provided the critical connectivity needed in remote or heavily impacted areas where other communication options were unavailable.

Key stakeholders in this operation included INdigital Regional Account Representative Jen Poole, Alabama Service Manager Melissa Carpenter, Alabama 911 Executive Director Leah Missildine, and INdigital Vice President of Market Management Caleb Branch. The Georgia counties needing immediate assistance included Burke, Colquitt, Jefferson, Johnson, Montgomery, Treutlen, Tift, Berrien, Hancock, and Emanuel. Only three of the counties were INdigital customers. Henry County and Walker County in Alabama lent their MEVO Kits to Georgia PSAPs. With coordination from INdigital, the Georgia Emergency Management Agency, state troopers, the Alabama State 911 Board, and Alabama PSAPs, 911 service was restored to Georgia PSAPs.

"This response highlights our unwavering commitment to public safety and the communities we serve," said Eric Hartman, Vice President of INdigital. "The ability to rapidly deploy resources, coordinate across state lines, and restore critical communication systems in such a short timeframe demonstrates the strength of our partnerships and the advanced technology we've developed. We don't just provide a service-we're an active, reliable partner to our customers, especially in moments of crisis. Many of our employees have previously worked for 911 centers throughout the country.

Their previous experience has helped to drive our company's culture to ensure that emergency calls are answered, lives are protected, and communities are supported when needed."

"As this opportunity unfolded following Helene's landfall and the assessment of the damage done, I engaged with dozens of individuals in the public safety field that acted with compassion, determination, and professionalism to lend aid," said Missildine. "Widespread disasters, whether manmade or natural, really highlight the need for highly available access to emergency services, specifically via 911.

This need was demonstrated during our coordinated response following Helene."

About INdigital

INdigital is a national leader in Next Generation 911 services, delivering innovative solutions to public safety agencies across the United States. With a commitment to agility and reliability, INdigital provides state-of-the-art 911 technology that enhances the efficiency and security of emergency communications. Our redundant and diverse Emergency Services Networks ensure seamless, uninterrupted service, empowering public safety teams to respond swiftly and effectively in any situation.

