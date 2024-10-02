Lam Research Corporation Announces September Quarter Financial Conference Call
Date
10/2/2024 4:16:11 PM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
FREMONT, Calif., Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lam Research Corp. (NASDAQ: LRCX ) today announced that the company will host its quarterly financial conference call and webcast on Wednesday, October 23, 2024, beginning at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time).
|
Webcast:
|
To access the webcast, visit the Investors section of Lam's website at
and click on the Investors/Investors
Overview/Events & Presentations section to view the details.
|
Replay Information:
|
A webcast replay will be available on the Lam Research website approximately
three hours after the conference call concludes.
About Lam Research
Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX ) is a global supplier of innovative wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Lam's equipment and services allow customers to build smaller and better performing devices. In fact, today, nearly every advanced chip is built with Lam technology. We combine superior systems engineering, technology leadership, and a strong values-based culture, with an unwavering commitment to our customers. Lam Research is a FORTUNE 500® company headquartered in Fremont, California, with operations around the globe. Learn more at
(LRCX).
IR Contact:
Ram Ganesh
Investor Relations
(510) 572-1615
[email protected]
Source:
Lam Research Corporation, (Nasdaq: LRCX )
SOURCE Lam Research Corporation
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN02102024003732001241ID1108740997
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.