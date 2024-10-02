Battlestar To Down Under

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Michael Rymer and Shirley Pierce of Magi Pictures (Pic: Linda Willmott)

Magi Pictures has been founded by 2 award winners at the helm. Battlestar Gallactica producer/director Michael Rymer and writer/producer Shirley Pierce.

GOLD COAST, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, October 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Australian scene just got a shot of adrenaline with two award winning filmmakers joining forces. Magi Pictures, a new production house, has been founded by producer/director Michael Rymer and writer/producer Shirley Pierce. Based on the Coast, this dynamic duo is set to carve out a place in the film landscape with their international approach to production.An Emmy nominee and DGA nominee, Michael Rymer was producer-director of the critically acclaimed "Battlestar Galactica" reboot and directed episodes of hit shows like "American Horror Story," "Hannibal," and "Jessica Jones." On the film front, Rymer's debut "Angel Baby" charmed Sundance and swept the AFI Awards.As a writer, Shirley Pierce's pen has contributed to box office gold working on films that have garnered over half a billion box office dollars. Her writing credits span from Disney animated features like "Dinosaur" and "Meet the Robinsons" to action and drama like The Marine, Spirit Lost and Incognito. With multiple films slated for 2025, including a hip-hop drama and a legal thriller, Pierce continues to demonstrate her versatility and market savvy.What sets Magi Pictures apart isn't just the impressive resumes of its founders, but the deep-rooted family friendship that underpins their collaboration. Rymer and Pierce have been confidants and creative sounding boards for each other since their early days in Los Angeles. Now that both of their families have made the move to Australia's Gold Coast, they're channelling their decades of shared experiences and mutual understanding into their new venture."Michael and I have been finishing each other's sentences for years," Pierce laughs. "Now we're finishing each other's scripts." This shorthand, developed over countless conversations and shared projects, promises to bring a unique synergy to Magi's productions.Rymer adds, "Our friendship means we can be brutally honest with each other creatively. There's no ego involved - just a shared passion for great storytelling."Magi Pictures isn't just another production company. It's a vision shaped by years of industry experience and personal connection. "We specialize in developing and producing film and television projects that resonate both domestically and on the international stage," Rymer explains. This isn't just talk - it's baked into their DNA.Pierce elaborates on their approach: "We're all about authenticity and specificity. We want to tell stories that feel genuine and relatable, featuring diverse creatives and unique perspectives. No rehashed tropes or clichés here."But Magi isn't just aiming for authenticity – they know their target market. "We look for elevated stories," Rymer adds. "High-concept premises that are easy to pitch but offer fresh takes on familiar genres. Each project needs that standout hook that gets audiences talking."Magi Pictures isn't content with just entertaining - they want to make a difference. "We actively seek out stories with thematic depth," Pierce says. "Projects with social impact themes are particularly interesting. We believe in the power of storytelling to effect positive change."This commitment to meaningful content doesn't mean they're ignoring market realities. Far from it. "Our marketing strategy is deeply embedded in our development process," Rymer notes. "We conduct thorough market research, study audience trends, and engage with industry professionals to ensure our projects have the best chance for domestic and international success."With projects already in development, including a rom-com set in a zoo and a horror-thriller in the Australian rainforest, Magi Pictures is ready to put their philosophy into action.As the cameras prepare to roll on their first productions, the industry is watching closely. With Rymer's award-winning eye behind the lens and Pierce's box-office-busting pen, Magi Pictures is poised to make some serious waves in the global entertainment scene.In an industry always hungry for fresh voices and new perspectives, Magi Pictures seems to have found the sweet spot between artistic integrity and commercial viability. As they say in showbiz, watch this space - the Magi show is just beginning.PICTURE CREDIT: Linda WillmottFor more information, contact:Barry Pierce...Ph: +61 468 427 341https:/

