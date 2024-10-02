Power Wins DPHARM Idol Disrupt, Building The Best Place For People To Connect With Medical Research Online

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The First Digital for Research Flips the Script on Patient Recruitment

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Power, a leading digital for patient recruitment, was named the winner of

DPHARM Idol Disrupt at the 14th annual DPHARM: Disruptive Innovations to Advance Clinical Research event, held on September 18. The platform introduced a AI-driven approach to deliver highly qualified patient referrals that align with protocol criteria, while supporting patients through each step of enrollment.

Power team

Continue Reading

"Roughly 86% of all clinical trials are delayed due to an inability to recruit enough patients. By making it dead simple to discover and evaluate novel therapies, we're hoping to offer patients a source of hope while reducing the time it takes for new breakthrough drugs to reach approval," said Brandon Li, Co-Founder at Power

Revolutionizing the Clinical Trial Journey

Power is the first digital network for research, operating much like a

Zillow, Airbnb, and LinkedIn -but for clinical trials. It offers patients an accessible way to explore treatment options, while helping researchers and trial sites recruit qualified participants faster than ever. The platform's user-friendly design and AI-powered tools transform complicated clinical trial jargon into lay-friendly language, making it easier for patients to learn about and evaluate different trial options.

Pioneering AI for Clinical Trials

Power was the first to use large language models (LLMs) like GPT-3 to translate complex clinical trial jargon into plain English. In 2021-prior to ChatGPT's release-Power developed an AI-driven process to make trial information accessible to patients. Today, Power's platform processes data from 150,000 trials, rewriting over 50 million words into patient-friendly language. This automation replaces what would have taken 375 years of manual writing, with Power's AI pipeline running every night to keep information up to date.

A New Era for Patient-Centric Research

In addition to showcasing their innovation, Power demonstrated how their platform overcomes a major barrier in clinical trials: building trust with patients. Over 70% of patients using the platform voluntarily share their electronic medical records (EMRs), enabling Power to perform pre-screening and AI analysis. What once took an average of 60 days now happens in just 1 day through automation. This unprecedented patient engagement leads to faster, more qualified referrals to trial sites and significantly reduces the workload for clinical research coordinators.

By providing clear and accessible information, Power has also made strides in engaging underrepresented populations. Today, over 40% of Power's user base consists of patients from historically underrepresented groups, contributing to more inclusive and diverse clinical trials.

"Before Power, I used to spend five hours per day filtering through hospital and clinic records and reaching out to people who I thought might qualify." - Clinical Research Coordinator @ Mount Sinai

Building the Most Important Network in Life Science Research

Power is driving meaningful change in the clinical trials space by focusing on what matters most: making life-saving treatments accessible to patients, faster and with less complexity. By bridging the gap between patients and researchers, Power offers patients a source of hope while reducing the time it takes for new breakthrough drugs to reach approval.

About Power

At Power, we make it easy for patients to connect with leading medical research. Every day, people use withpower to sign up for clinical trials, and we connect them with researchers directly. We simplify recruitment with a novel AI approach, delivering qualified referrals that match protocol criteria and supporting the entire process through to enrollment, making us a favorite among research sites.

For more information about Power and its disruptive approach to clinical trial recruitment, please visit

or reach out at [email protected] .

SOURCE Power Life Sciences Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED