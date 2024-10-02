Video: Amritsar Woman Blocks Robbers' Entry, Forces Them To Flee Netizens Say: 'That's The Power Of A Woman'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Courage combined with the presence of mind and ingenuity can save you from any peril and your near and dear. A woman in Amritsar has proved this right.

A woman in Punjab not only single-handedly stopped three robbers from entering her house by blocking the door as the criminals kept trying to force their way in but also saved the lives of her two children.

According to an NDTV report, the woman-Mandeep Kaur-was at home with her two children when the incident occurred. Her husband was not home.

The entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras. is going viral on social media.

In the footage, the woman can be seen blocking the door with all her strength as the robbers try to force their way in. Using all her strength, she somehow manages to latch the door. Displaying the presence of mind , the woman pulls the sofa to secure the door and block the entry of robbers. During the incident, the woman screams to alert the neighbours. Her son and daughter are also seen in the CCTV footage .

After the door is secured, the woman is seen making phone calls in the CCTV footage to get help from outside. She is also seen constantly checking the windows to seek help from neighbours and see if the robbers have fled.

Speaking to NDTV, the woman said she was drying clothes when she noticed three masked men near her home. Soon, they approached the main door after scaling the wall. Realizing the danger and robbery attempt, she rushed to lock the door, but the robbers started pushing hard to get in.

The woman further said her children were in shock.“They (robbers) should be caught and punished,” she said.

“That's the power of a woman, when it comes to protect herself, her family and her property. She is the real hero,” a user posted on X.