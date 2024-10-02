President, Cinc Discuss Battlefield Developments In Donetsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky discussed the situation in the hottest hostility zones in Donetsk region with the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Oleksandr Syrskyi.

The head of state said this in a address to the nation on Wednesday, Ukrinform reports.

"I have spoken several times with the Commander-in-Chief. Primarily – about the Donetsk region, about the directions where the situation is particularly difficult now. I thank each of our combat brigades for their true resilience and true bravery. Every week, in spite of everything, our warriors ensure really tangible damage to the occupier, and this is the most important thing – to exhaust the enemy and secure Ukraine's ability to convince our partners of the steps that can radically, strategically change the military situation. We really need this determination from our partners," the President emphasized.

in Ukraine will determine global security situation - State Departmen

He thanked the leaders of all friendly nations for understanding that the pressure on Russia is now insufficient and that is why "the Russian authorities do not take diplomacy seriously." "More strength is needed," Zelensky emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the higher command ordered the withdrawal of Ukraine's Army units from the town of Vuhledar, where they had long held their defense lines despite fierce attacks by the Russian invasion forces. The move is aimed to preserve personnel and military equipment and take up positions for further combat operations.