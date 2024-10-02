Dinner Banquet Held For Kuwait Amir Representative
Date
10/2/2024
(KUNA)
DOHA, Oct 2 (KUNA) -- A dinner banquet was held in honor of the Representative of His Highness the Amir of Kuwait sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the crown prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah and his accompanying delegation on Wednesday.
The banquet was held by Qatar Deputy Amir Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al Thani at the Amiri Diwan in Doha. (end)
