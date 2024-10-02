عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Dinner Banquet Held For Kuwait Amir Representative


10/2/2024 3:03:06 PM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Oct 2 (KUNA) -- A dinner banquet was held in honor of the Representative of His Highness the Amir of Kuwait sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the crown prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah and his accompanying delegation on Wednesday.
The banquet was held by Qatar Deputy Amir Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al Thani at the Amiri Diwan in Doha. (end)
msa


MENAFN02102024000071011013ID1108740713


Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search