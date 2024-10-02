Dinner Banquet Held For Kuwait Amir Representative

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Oct 2 (KUNA) -- A dinner banquet was held in honor of the Representative of the Amir of Kuwait Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad and his accompanying delegation on Wednesday. The banquet was held by Qatar Deputy Amir Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al Thani at the Amiri Diwan in Doha. (end) msa

