Bedier, Fouad, Labib, And Khorshid: Artists On The Frontline

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The October War of 1973 stands as a significant milestone in the Arab-Israeli conflict, showcasing the remarkable courage and sacrifice of Egyptian soldiers. Among the heroes who played a pivotal role in shaping the narrative of victory are notable figures who shone both on the battlefield and in cinema and television, such as Ahmed Bedier, Lotfy Labib, and Faisal Khourshid, among others.

These artists transcended mere artistic expression; they were integral to this crucial historical event, either as who fought on the front lines or artists whose works resonated with those defining moments. This report will explore their contributions and influential roles in shaping national memory, as well as how their personal experiences enriched Egyptian art and culture in the aftermath of the war.

The conflict continues

At the outset of the discussion, the voice of artist Ahmed Fouad Selim resonated with deep emotion. He is among those who participated in the October War, serving in the air defence unit in Port Said, tasked with monitoring enemy Israeli aircraft from the operations room.

Selim remarked,“The victory of October, witnessed firsthand, represents a human drama more than a mere conflict involving aircraft, tanks, and various types of light weaponry.”









He elaborated that during his military service, he encountered numerous stories that could be transformed into a series of artistic works about the October War.

Selim emphasised one particular narrative concerning his comrade, the martyr Said Abu Al-Abbas, whose service concluded in early 1973. After a brief visit with his wife, who had been unable to conceive since their marriage, he returned to his unit only to be killed shortly thereafter.

Shortly after, his wife's brother came to check on him and conveyed the news that his wife was pregnant, a development that followed a long period of infertility. Fouad expressed that upon hearing this news, he realized that God had granted this pregnancy to comfort the widow in her loss.

He noted that there are many such stories he has heard, but this one stands out as particularly significant, deserving to be shared so that the younger generation can appreciate the morale that empowered the soldiers to achieve victory.

Selim added:“Fouad recounted the story of the workers from the Arab Contractors who were engaged in constructing missile bases on the bank before the war, highlighting the significant dangers they faced. He observed the vehicles used by these workers filled to capacity in the early morning before the commencement of their tasks. Upon their return, he discovered that nearly half of the workers had been martyred.

No one anticipated that the youth playing football on the bank or the children would assist military units by relaying information about enemy movements. This conflict revealed the true character of the Egyptian people; during this period, there were no reports of theft or pickpocketing in Egypt. Those whom we had perceived as cowards demonstrated their bravery, often found at the forefront of confronting the Israeli enemy. In response, the enemy produced a series of fabricated artistic works about the October War in an attempt to sow doubt among Egyptians regarding their victory. Nevertheless, we triumphed, crossed the canal, and raised the Egyptian flag on our land for the world to see. This underscores that the struggle between us and them continues, as they remain our adversary for all time.”

Ahmad Fouad Selim remarked on the artistic works that influenced soldiers during the war, highlighting the film“Song on the Trench” as one of the most significant representations of this conflict.

He emphasised that its success in both cinema and theatre stemmed from its authenticity and realism. The songs of Abdel Halim Hafez, Salah Jahin, and Al-Abnoudi played a crucial role in motivating the soldiers; after listening to these songs in the trenches, they felt a heightened sense of aggression towards the enemy. Selim expressed gratitude to the Egyptian Armed Forces for their unwavering support in commemorating this monumental victory each year, which saw many loyal Egyptian men sacrifice their lives. He underscored the importance of instilling a sense of belonging in the younger generation, encouraging them to dedicate their efforts to the nation's development during this critical period, as numerous challenges loom.

It is essential to immortalise the victory through global cinema.

In this context, artist Ahmed Bedir, who served as a soldier during the October War of 1973 in the Moral Affairs Corps, recounted his experiences during this pivotal conflict. He noted that during the war, he collaborated with fellow artists Mahmoud Jundi and Ahmed Abdelwarith to produce a program aimed at motivating and reassuring the soldiers in battle.









Bedir emphasised that this period represented one of the happiest moments of his life, particularly following a prolonged period of defeat lasting nearly six years since the June 1967 setback, which is often referred to as the“setback.” He asserted that the Egyptian army was not truly defeated, as they had not engaged in a battle but were caught off guard.

However, once they organised effectively and devised a strategy that remains a subject of study in military academies worldwide as one of the greatest modern warfare plans, they demonstrated the capabilities of the Egyptian soldier. The successful crossing of the Suez Canal and the destruction of the Bar Lev Line showcased the Egyptian soldier as the finest warrior on the planet.

Bedir highlighted the necessity for state intervention in the production of numerous cinematic works similar to“The Passage,” which would commemorate the glorious October War with substantial budgets comparable to those used in Western films that have depicted their wars.

He advocated for the involvement of all prominent Egyptian stars in these projects, with translations into multiple languages for global distribution. This would allow the world to witness the competence of the Egyptian soldier, the strength of the army, and the brilliance of its leaders, thereby serving as a powerful message.





The greatest victory in history

Artist Faisal Khorshid, who served as a conscript in the Egyptian Army's Moral Affairs Department from 1967 until the conclusion of the war in 1973, asserts that the October victory stands as the most significant and monumental in history. This sentiment is well understood by all who participated in or witnessed the battle, as well as those who experienced the years of defeat and the bitterness that accompanied it. Furthermore, even adversaries and detractors from various countries have acknowledged this victory, as evidenced by their inclusion of this war in their academic curricula, despite their attempts to distort its narrative through unsuccessful efforts that failed to diminish the grandeur of this conflict and the courage of its soldiers.





I believe that this critical period in Egypt's history, which is of paramount importance for its citizens, should be the foundation for the creation of powerful cinematic works. The files of the Moral Affairs Department contain numerous topics suitable for film production that can inspire patriotism and instil a sense of national pride in our youth. Such works would encourage them to contribute to the nation with dignity and honour, reinforcing the notion that they possess a formidable army capable of safeguarding their country's achievements, both present and future.

Faisal Khorshid noted that during his service, he performed numerous monologues aimed at uplifting the spirits of the soldiers and instilling a sense of sacrifice. Even the late President Anwar Sadat expressed his amusement at a joke he made about Moshe Dayan.

Khurshid concluded his remarks by expressing gratitude to the Egyptians who rallied to save the nation from the machinations of adversaries both domestically and internationally, a level of commitment not observed in any other country worldwide. He urged them to continue their efforts and contributions in their respective roles to elevate Egypt and establish its prominence on the global stage.





Labib expresses gratitude to God

The artist Lotfi Labib expressed his gratitude to God for Egypt's ability to navigate the traps set for it both domestically and internationally during these challenging times.

He emphasised the hope that the nation would successfully overcome this critical phase in its history, free from the influence of envious and resentful individuals. Labib also reflected on the significant victory achieved during the October War of 1973.









He recalled the memories of his comrades who sacrificed their lives during the conflict, highlighting their collective efforts that led to the triumph over the Israeli occupation forces and the liberation of Sinai.

Labib mentioned his service in the 26th Infantry Battalion, where they launched an assault on a fortified position held by the occupiers, alongside an officer named Said Al-Barai and the battalion commander Abdel Wahab Al-Hadidi. Both received the Sinai Star, an honour awarded to only 27 individuals in the Egyptian army.

Emotion overcame Labib as he remembered the names of his fallen colleagues, including Said Abdel Razek, who was fatally shot and uttered his last words:“Someone take my place, please.” He noted that while the war officially concluded on October 6, 1973, for the Third Field Army, it effectively ended with the signing of the disengagement agreement at kilometre 101.

Labib affirmed that 90% of his fellow soldiers on the front lines had lost their lives, yet their memories continue to resonate with him.