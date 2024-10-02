Pepsi Super Bowl LVII Alumitek By Pepsico Design And Innovation Wins Bronze In A' Packaging Design Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Pepsi Super Bowl LVII Alumitek

PepsiCo Design and Innovation Receives International Recognition for Innovative Packaging Design Inspired by Arizona's Stunning Landscapes

COMO, CO, ITALY, October 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of packaging design, has announced PepsiCo Design and Innovation as a Bronze winner in the Packaging Design category for their exceptional work titled "Pepsi Super Bowl LVII Alumitek". This prestigious recognition highlights the innovative and creative packaging design that captures the essence of Phoenix, Arizona's awe-inspiring natural beauty.The Pepsi Super Bowl LVII Alumitek packaging design showcases the relevance and importance of incorporating local inspiration and pushing the boundaries of printing capabilities in the beverage industry. By capturing the stunning Arizona landscapes through a vibrant gradient and paying homage to the state's unique wildlife, PepsiCo Design and Innovation has demonstrated how packaging design can effectively connect with consumers and celebrate a significant event like the Super Bowl.What sets the Pepsi Super Bowl LVII Alumitek packaging apart is its ability to transport consumers to the breathtaking Arizona scenery. The design team skillfully utilized a black-to-purple-to-orange gradient to recreate the mesmerizing Arizona sunrise, while the silhouetted icons of cacti, bushes, and local fauna add an element of discovery and appreciation for the state's rich biodiversity. This attention to detail and storytelling through design elevates the packaging beyond a mere container and creates a memorable experience for consumers.Winning the Bronze A' Design Award in Packaging Design serves as a testament to PepsiCo Design and Innovation's commitment to pushing the envelope in packaging design. This recognition will undoubtedly inspire the team to continue exploring new ways to incorporate local inspiration, advanced printing techniques, and storytelling elements into their future projects. As the packaging industry continues to evolve, PepsiCo Design and Innovation's award-winning work sets a new standard for creativity and innovation.Interested parties may learn more at:About PepsiCoPepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $67 billion in net revenue in 2019, driven by a complementary food and beverage portfolio that includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker and Tropicana. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including 23 brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.About PepsiCo Design & InnovationPepsiCo is one of the world's leading food and beverage companies with over $65 billion in net revenue in 2012 and a global portfolio of diverse and beloved brands.About Bronze A' Design AwardThe Bronze A' Design Award recognizes designs that demonstrate a notable level of creativity and practicality. It acknowledges the skill and dedication of designers who create work that stands out for its thoughtful development and innovative use of materials and technology. These designs are recognized for their professional execution and potential to positively influence industry standards. Winning the Bronze A' Design Award highlights the designer's ability to effectively combine form and function, providing solutions that improve people's lives. The award is granted to designs that are distinguished by their creativity, ingenuity, and astuteness, as evaluated by a jury of design professionals, packaging industry experts, journalists, and academics based on pre-established criteria including innovation, sustainability, functionality, aesthetics, user convenience, brand identity, market competitiveness, and technical excellence.About A' Design AwardThe A' Packaging Design Award is a prestigious international competition that recognizes exceptional packaging design across various industries. The award welcomes entries from talented packaging designers, innovative design agencies, leading manufacturers, and influential brands worldwide. By participating, entrants have the opportunity to showcase their creativity, gain global recognition, and be celebrated for their outstanding packaging design skills. The A' Design Award is an esteemed platform that promotes the advancement of the packaging industry and inspires future trends. Winning an A' Design Award provides international acknowledgment and elevated status within the highly competitive packaging industry. The award is judged by an expert panel of design professionals, packaging industry leaders, journalists, and academics who evaluate entries based on pre-established criteria. The ultimate goal of the A' Design Award, now in its 16th year, is to recognize and promote superior products and projects that benefit society and contribute to creating a better world through the power of good design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at

Makpal Bayetova

A' DESIGN AWARD & COMPETITION SRL

+39 0314972900

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.