Erie Indemnity To Host Third Quarter 2024 Pre-Recorded Conference Call And Webcast

ERIE, Pa., Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ: ERIE) will host a pre-recorded Audio webcast with the financial community providing financial results for the third quarter on Friday, Nov 1st, at 10 a.m. Eastern Time. Erie Indemnity will issue a press release reporting its results after the close of the market on Thursday, Oct 31st.
The pre-recorded audio will be available on the company's Investor Relations website.
To access the pre-recorded audio via phone, please go to this LINK, and you will be provided details. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time.
To automatically receive Erie Indemnity financial news by email, please visit and subscribe to email alerts.
About Erie Insurance
According to A.M. Best Company, Erie Insurance Group, based in Erie, Pennsylvania, is the 12th largest homeowners insurer, 13th largest automobile insurer and 13th largest commercial lines insurer in the United States based on direct premiums written. Founded in 1925, Erie Insurance is a Fortune 500 company and the 17th largest property/casualty insurer in the United States based on total lines net premium written. Rated A+ (Superior) by A.M. Best, ERIE has nearly 7 million policies in force and operates in 12 states and the District of Columbia. News releases and more information are available on ERIE's website.
.
