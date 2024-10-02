UMH PROPERTIES, INC. WILL PRESENT TO THE PHILADELPHIA SECURITIES ASSOCIATION

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FREEHOLD, NJ, Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE: UMH) (TASE: UMH) announced that it will present to the Philadelphia Securities Association (PSA) on Wednesday, October 9, 2024. The Forum will be held at the Union League of Philadelphia, located in Philadelphia, PA.



Samuel A. Landy, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present an overview of the Company followed by a question and answer session. It is a luncheon meeting that will start at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The presentation materials will be available on the homepage of the Company's website at .

UMH Properties, Inc., which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 136 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia. UMH also has an ownership interest in and operates two communities in Florida, containing 363 sites, through its joint venture with Nuveen Real Estate.

Contact: Nelli Madden

732-577-4062

