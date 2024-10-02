Klowniac Carries On The Craze With New Song Clown Girls

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Spooky season just wouldn't be complete if it weren't for the hoards of clowns that seem to only be increasing in numbers since 2016. Klown themed artist, singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Klowniac appears to be reviling in that increase in numbers and shows its enthusiasm with its new dark romance of a song entitled "Clown Girls." The song tells of Klowniac's wacky escapades traveling between circuses in search of more clowns.

Far from the dangers of 2016 and after the success of the songs predecessor Clussy Cartel, Klowniac is just one of the many internet clowns that have surfaced since then and continue to provide entertainment for the masses both online and in real life. There are many types of clowns besides traditional; and Klowniac feels that those clowns whether horror clowns, musical clowns, spicy clowns or even those that are simply into clowncore fashion are still valid and deserving of that title.

Klowniac believes there's no wrong way to be a clown so long as your end goal is to spread joy; more clowns means more joy, and more joy can heal the world. This time around the surge in clown activity isn't a hostile takeover or anything to be feared but rather something to be embraced. Different kinds of people derive joy in many different ways and that's why it's important for different kinds of clowns to exist. One exists for every occasion and facet across the spectrum of human emotion. This song is basically an ode to all those different varieties of clowns, and their increase in numbers. Klowniac hopes the music it makes can help not only aid in the non-hostile clown takeover, but encourage more humans to become clowns as well, after all, they're just Klowniac's type.

