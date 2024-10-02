Cynlr Opens First R&D Facility In Switzerland Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & News) CynLr opens first facility in Switzerland

Cybernetics Laboratory (CynLr), an Indian deep-tech startup specialising in visual object intelligence robotics and cybernetics, has opened its first“International Design & Research Centre” in Switzerland.

The announcement was made during the Swiss-Indian Innovation Week at Unlimitrust Campus in Prilly, headed by Pascal Marmier.

This Swiss Indian Innovation Week is being organised by Innovaud (Vaud's Innovation and Economic Body associated with the Swiss Government) in partnership with Switzerland Global Enterprise.

CynLr's independent research that went into building their products brought in recognition and association from LASA (EPFL) and CSEM for them.

These institutions, known for their research prowess, found promising overlaps with innovation made in areas such as their Vision Product – CLX, which alone has 400+ parts and required fundamental neuroscientific research to design and develop.

They are now looking to expand their portfolio of research and component partners in the Swiss ecosystem where Innovaud and SPEI have been of immense help to make these connections.

Gokul NA, founder – design, product and brand, CynLr, says:“Adopting a single robot requires 3x the robot cost in customization and nearly 24 months of design due to the need for environmental adjustments, making automation complex and often infeasible.

“CynLr's Visual Object Intelligence focuses on making robots grasp unknown objects without training and handle over 100,000+ parts regardless of lighting or surface variation.

“This enables robots to be trained on any task and be hot-swapped across stations. We are at the genesis point of standardising an age-old process of material manipulation, where objects instead of data will be the game-changer.”

The centre, inaugurated by Alain Gillièron, Mayor of Prilly bolsters CynLr's commitment to evolve its robotics & vision technology in an extremely innovation-focused ecosystem that Switzerland is.

Nikhil Ramaswamy, co-founder and CEO of CynLr, says:“For us, customer challenges range from station-level automation – like with Denso where they need to manage their demand variability for different parts through a hot-swappable robot station which can assemble different sub-assemblies interchangeably – to plant-level automation – like with General Motors where they require one standard robot platform to handle 22,000+ parts for assembly of the vehicles.

“Our General Purpose Robotics platform, CyRo, solves these problems for them owing to its visual object intelligence.

“This capability is now also being explored for Warehousing & Logistics customers where they can benefit by consolidating their exception paths for package and object sortation to work with one standard automaton platform like CyRo.”

CynLr has recently hired Dr. Michael Bombile from EPFL, who has a decade of doctoral & postdoctoral experience in advanced robotics research and has worked directly under Dr Aude Billard (president, IEEE RAS and professor and director of LASA at EPFL).

At the office inauguration, Dr Michael Bombile, says:“Our focus is on developing CyRo's Multi-Arm Dynamic Manipulation Engine – an operating system for real-time task sharing between two arms with dynamic adaptive capabilities.

“I'm thrilled to join CynLr at this pivotal moment and contribute to advancing the future of general-purpose robots.”

During the launch, Patrick Barbey, managing director at Innovaud, says:“Having a company such as CynLr, which is developing exciting new technologies, choose the canton of Vaud for its new Design & Research Centre is a great honour and a testimony to the vibrance of our innovation ecosystem.

“Proximity to top research institutions such as the EPFL as well as access to world-class talent are key to attracting such promising rising stars. Innovaud's mission is to support startups, scaleups and companies of all sizes succeed in their endeavours.

“We remain committed to providing the best possible service to Vaud's entrepreneurs and investors and this of course extends to CynLr and its team.

“We fully believe the company will find excellent partners in the ecosystem, whether public, private or academic and contribute to the vivacity of our automation and robotics ecosystems. We wish CynLr a warm welcome to the canton of Vaud.”

Cynlr plans to expand its business teams to cater to European markets, especially the proximal automotive hubs of Germany, France and Italy.

It also plans to further build its engineering and research teams here with focus on neuroscience, vision algorithms, hardware design, application engineering, and software architecture. The company plans to expand globally as well, with a future office in the US.