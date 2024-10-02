QUICKCHEK DROPS PRICE ON MOST POPULAR SUBS WITH $3.99 LINEUP AND CONTINUES $5 BREAKFAST BUNDLE

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Amidst inflationary pressures, QuickChek is offering its most popular six-inch subs – all Chicken Tender and Italian – at a slashed price of $3.99. QuickChek Rewards members can save more when they make it a meal.

QuickChek is continuing their $5 Breakfast Bundle. Customers have a choice of any size self-serve hot or iced coffee, breakfast sandwich or buttered roll, and four-count anytime spuds. Restrictions apply.

Amidst inflationary pressures, QuickChek offers its most popular 6-in subs at a slashed price of $3.99. Rewards members save more when they make it a meal.

- Head of QuickChek and SVP, Blake SegalWHITEHOUSE STATION, NJ, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- QuickChek , the Official Sub of the New York Giants, is giving customers a reason to smile during this busy time of year. Amidst inflationary pressures, QuickChek is offering its most popular six-inch subs – all Chicken Tender and Italian – at a slashed price of $3.99 . Whether it is a warm chicken tender sub or Italian, QuickChek customers can enjoy great tasting recipes without a huge price tag. Sub recipes include Spicy Chicken, Chicken Tender, Spicy Southern Chicken, Classic Italian, Original Italian, and Spicy Italian. These are all made-to-order and customized to taste for every customer.QuickChek Rewards members can save more when they make it a meal. New and current members can save $0.50 off each – bottled beverages, chips, candy, or QuickChek baked goods – when they add them to a $3.99 sub. QuickChek has hundreds of brands that consumers love and trust to choose from including Red Bull, Coca-Cola, Pepsi, Dr Pepper, Snickers, Hershey's, FritoLay, Herr's, and Utz. Restrictions apply.QuickChek offers dozens of baked goods including cookies, scones, muffins, and cinnamon twists every day, baking most of its baked goods on site for delicious freshness. The most popular cookie is the Chocolate Chunk with Hershey's Mini Kisses. It is so popular that more than 250,000 of them leave the shelves every month. Other popular cookies include Reese's Peanut Butter Cup, Triple Chocolate, and Butterfinger.“Getting what you want the way you want it should be a pleasure, not a luxury,” Head of QuickChek and SVP, Blake Segal said.“Consumers are seeking the best value at every meal. We want to help them do that without sacrificing on taste, brands, and the little indulgences that add joy to the day. It is a busy time of year. We are here to be our customers' solution for fresh convenience – at a value. The $3.99 Sub for All plus Members Save More deal offers just that.”QuickChek will also continue offering a morning value meal with their $5 Breakfast Bundle. Customers have a choice of any size self-serve coffee, breakfast sandwich or buttered roll, and four-count anytime spuds. Details are available online and in-store.“This is a really great deal for breakfast and coffee customers,” shared Blake Segal.“Having a choice of any size self-serve hot or iced coffee makes sure everyone can start their day right. And, as I said before, we ensure customers can get it just the way they want it by customizing a cup of our award-winning coffee with dairy, dairy alternatives, sweeteners, flavored creamers, Monin flavored syrups, toppers like cinnamon and cocoa powders, and even whipped cream.”Consumers can sign up to QuickChek Rewards by visiting or downloading the QuickChek app on their Apple or Android device.This promotion will not last long.About QuickChekQuickChek is a wholly owned subsidiary of Murphy USA. QuickChek operates over 150 stores including locations with fuel throughout New Jersey, New York's Hudson Valley, and Long Island. Team members are local to the communities they serve and passionate about offering delicious food and drinks with exceptional service. QuickChek first opened in Dunellen, NJ in 1967 committed to providing fresh convenience with a one-of-a-kind shopping experience. Committed to supporting local communities, QuickChek gives back to organizations including Community Food Bank of New Jersey, Food Bank of Hudson Valley, Alternatives, Inc., The Giants Foundation, Meals on Wheels, and Corporate non-profit partner, Boys and Girls Clubs of America.About Murphy USAMurphy USA (NYSE: MUSA), a Fortune 500 Company, is a leading retailer of gasoline and convenience merchandise with more than 1,700 stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, Midwest and Northeast United States. The Company and its Team of over 15,000 employees serve an estimated two million customers each day through its network of retail gasoline and convenience stores in 27 states. The majority of Murphy USA stores are located in close proximity to Walmart Supercenters. The company also markets gasoline and other products at standalone stores under the Murphy Express and QuickChek brands.To learn more, visit and .###

Alejandra Barron

Murphy USA

+1 870-312-3941

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

QuickChek slashed the price of its most popular six-inch subs – all Chicken Tender and Italian – now at $3.99.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.