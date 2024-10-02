From The 2023 Regency Centers Corporate Responsibility Report: Corporate Responsibility Governance And Strategy

(MENAFN- 3BL) Originally published in the 2023 Regency Centers Corporate Responsibility Report

Regency's Corporate Responsibility Program is built on four pillars – Our People, Our Communities, Ethics and Governance, and Environmental Stewardship. It is guided by overarching objectives, including long-term value creation for our and other stakeholders, the importance of maintaining and nurturing our culture, and protecting and enhancing Regency's brand and reputation. With these pillars and objectives in mind, we develop near- and long-term goals to create alignment with each objective and to ensure that our corporate responsibility initiatives, which are key to our business success, remain at the forefront of our priorities.

Through our Corporate Responsibility Policies and Practices we demonstrate how our commitment to sustainability naturally flows from our core values, and addresses our expectations and requirements with respect to key dimensions of sustainability.

Regency's Board is responsible for the oversight of our corporate responsibility strategy, initiatives, and business alignment, and has delegated to its Nominating and Governance Committee oversight of Regency's Corporate Responsibility Program. Our President and CEO, who leads our four-person Management Executive Committee, has ultimate senior management responsibility for the Company's ESG program, including oversight of our management-led Corporate Responsibility Committee. In her role as leader of the Executive Committee, she is the primary decision-maker on all major ESG initiatives and business alignment.

In 2023, the Nominating and Governance Committee was briefed regularly on our strategic sustainability initiatives, our goal-setting process, progress toward developing goals aligned with SBTi and TCFD, performance against metrics and targets, sustainability reporting, and the landscape of evolving ESG expectations and practices across our investors and other stakeholders.

