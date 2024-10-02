WVU Graduate Students Gain Insight Into Industry At Marathon Petroleum

(MENAFN- 3BL) Key Points:



The students engaged with Marathon employees, gaining valuable insights into the company's operations and culture. The visit included insightful presentations, tours of the refinery and marine facilities and a memorable lunch aboard the Marine Vessel Galveston Bay.

In September, Marathon Petroleum's Marine Transportation and Catlettsburg refinery hosted 28 graduate students from West Virginia University's (WVU) Master of Science in Industrial Relations Human Resources (IRHR) program. The day was packed with learning and exploration, featuring engaging presentations on human resources (HR) and refining, along with tours of the refinery and marine facilities.

The students had the chance to dive into Marathon Petroleum's operations and connect with a diverse range of employees. The visit is part of a long-standing tradition. In fact, many of the West Virginia University graduates who are now part of Marathon Petroleum's HR team once made the same trip to Catlettsburg during their student years.

“We've been hosting these students for a decade now,” said Tiphani Massie, HR business partner at the Catlettsburg refinery.“Many of our current HR professionals are WVU IRHR grads who remember the 3.5-hour bus ride from Morgantown for this tour. It clearly made a lasting impression.”

One of those graduates, Kevin Noreen, now an HR business partner for Marathon Pipe Line, reflected on his own experience.

“I was in their shoes back in 2015, visiting the refinery and marine transportation facilities as a WVU student,” said Noreen.“The operational insights were fascinating, but it was meeting the HR staff and front-line employees that left the biggest mark. Their dedication and pride were inspiring, and it made me want to be a part of that culture.”

The day also featured a memorable lunch aboard the Marine Vessel Galveston Bay as it cruised the Ohio River, rounding out another successful visit.

“We always look forward to showcasing our team and operations to the West Virginia University IRHR graduate students,” said HR Director, Marine Transportation, Chet Smith.“It's a fantastic opportunity to inspire the next generation of Marathon HR professionals.”