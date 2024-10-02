SLB Named Sustainability Award Finalist For Supply Chain Decarbonization

(MENAFN- 3BL) SLB is among the 2024 Reuters Sustainability Awards finalists in the Net Zero: Decarbonization category.

The Reuters Sustainability Awards celebrate leadership in sustainable business. The chain decarbonization category showcases sustainable supply chain practices and highlights how companies are managing and transforming their supply chain to reduce GHG emissions. Finalists were selected from over 700 entries in 17 categories , with seven finalists in the supply chain decarbonization category

“We are honored to be recognized in this category. It's a reflection of the teamwork across our organization,” says Gwenola Boyault, vice president, Planning and Supply Chain, SLB.“Key supply chain initiatives like our Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) program and integrating environmental scoring into our tender process have helped our suppliers advance to the next level of climate action maturity. I'm thrilled to see these efforts being acknowledged.”

The SLB supply chain organization plays an important role in helping to reduce emissions by engaging and enabling its value chain on the low-carbon journey. The company's approach to sustainability flows throughout the value chain, empowering employees and partnering with its customers and suppliers.

“Our performance has been driven by the focus from our organization in understanding how to reduce emissions through efficiencies, job design, and alternative energy solutions. As we continue our journey, technology will be fundamental to helping SLB, our customers, and our supply chain on a low carbon path,” says Mikki Corcoran, vice president of Sustainability, SLB.

Learn more about SLB's sustainable supply chain here and in the company's Sustainability Report .