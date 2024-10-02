100TH FISHER HOUSE UNDER CONSTRUCTION AT LOVELL FEDERAL HEALTH CARE CENTER

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The comfort home will serve the first fully integrated DOD-VA medical facility.

Chicago, Illinois, Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fisher House Foundation and the Captain James A. Lovell Care Center (Lovell FHCC) celebrated progress on a new Fisher House in North Chicago, Illinois during a“Topping Off Ceremony.” The ceremony, hosted by Lovell FHCC Director Dr. Robert Buckley and President of Fisher House Foundation David A. Coker, marked a pivotal moment of the building process as the final beam was placed over the entrance of the new Fisher House that is currently under construction.

Scheduled for completion in 2025, this new Fisher House will be the 100th Fisher House in a network that serves military and Veteran families across the country and overseas. Lovell FHCC is the nation's only fully integrated Department of Defense and Department of Veterans Affairs medical facility making this the first Fisher House with the mission to support both military families and Veteran families.

The more than 14,000 sq. ft. Fisher House will provide lodging for families of Veterans and military members at no cost, allowing them to be close to their loved ones at the most stressful times, while they are receiving medical care. At full occupancy, it can save military and Veteran families more than 1.3 million dollars each year, but more importantly, the new Fisher House will allow patients to receive care they could not readily access in the past without a place for their loved ones to stay.

“Lovell FHCC is honored to have the 100th Fisher House, and we are thrilled to be at this point in the construction progress,” said Buckley.“The Fisher House will be a 'home away from home' for the family members and caregivers who use it. We are looking forward to offering this expanded service, which greatly compliments our sacred mission of 'Readying Warriors and Caring for Heroes'.”

"Fisher House Foundation is excited to reach this milestone of 100 Fisher Houses at such an important location that uniquely serves both the military and the Veteran communities,” said Coker.“We are grateful to the many partners who have joined us to show the deep respect we have for those who serve and the enduring commitment we have to those that no longer wear the uniform through the Fisher House at Captain James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center, North Chicago.”

The new Fisher House at the Captain James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center will have 16 accessible suites, a spacious kitchen, large communal living, dining and family rooms, a laundry room, and a shared patio. The home will be gifted to the center upon completion as part of the public-private partnership between Fisher House Foundation, the Department of Defense, and the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Fisher House Foundation proudly recognizes the generosity of the following contributors for their extraordinary support of our military and Veteran families: 84 Lumber; CDR Paul M. Guetter, USN (Ret) and Tracy Anne Guetter; Combined Insurance, a Chubb company; Enterprise Mobility Foundation; Floor & Decor; Friends of Fisher House Illinois; The HPB Foundation; Men's Wearhouse; Mie (Shibukawa) Duncan and SGM Donald Duncan, USA (RET); Pritzker Military Foundation on behalf of the Pritzker Military Museum & Library; Sevan Charitable Foundation; Vehicles for Veterans; The Wohlers Family Foundation, and the many gifts of a grateful nation.

Fisher House Foundation is best known for its network of 98 comfort homes where military and Veteran families can stay at no cost while a loved one is receiving treatment. These homes are located at major military and VA medical centers nationwide, and in Europe, close to the medical center or hospital they serve. Fisher Houses have up to 21 suites, with private bedrooms and baths. Families share a common kitchen, laundry facilities, a warm dining room, and an inviting living room. Fisher House Foundation ensures that there is never a lodging fee. Since its inception, the program has saved military and veteran families an estimated $610 million in out-of-pocket costs for lodging and transportation.

With the main hospital located in North Chicago, Ill., Lovell FHCC is the nation's only fully integrated Department of Defense and Department of Veterans Affairs medical facility. It serves Veterans, active duty military members, and military families. Lovell FHCC operates outpatient clinics for Veterans in McHenry and Evanston, Ill. and Kenosha, Wis., and has four Naval Station Great Lakes clinics for Navy recruits and students, and other area military members and their families.

