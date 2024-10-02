MJ Unpacked Missouri's Speaker Lineup Tackles Consumer Confidence And Industry Challenges Amid Growing Concerns

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The exclusive event will feature notable speakers to address timely concerns, including confidence in testing labs and the hemp vs. cannabis battle.

- George JageST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- MJ Unpacked, the nation's only cannabis industry trade event with exclusive attendance for licensed operators, researchers, and investors, will tackle a range of industry concerns and challenges, including consumer confidence, trust in testing labs, and the hemp vs. cannabis battle, at its upcoming event at the Union Station Hotel in St. Louis, Missouri on November 5-7, 2024Notable sessions include:Restoring Confidence in Testing:Moderator: Kyle Boyar, Field Application Scientist at Bio-RadPanelists: Jini Glaros, Chief Scientific Officer at Modern Canna Labs; Yasha Kahn, Co-founder & VP at MCR Labs; Josh Swider, Co-Founder & CEO at Infinite Chemical Analysis LabsWhat's on Your Shelf & Is it Safe for Consumers?Moderator: Guy Rocourt, Co-founder & CEO at Papa & BarkleyPanelists: Alec Dixon, Co-founder & Director of Client Relations at SC Labs; Matt Krishnamachari, Founder & CEO at Purple Lotus; Mitch Meyers, Partner at BeLeaf MedicalExploring a Successful Coexistence Between the Cannabis and Hemp IndustriesModerator: David Vaillencourt, Board Chair & Co-founder at S3 CollectivePanelists: Diana Eberlein, VP of Marketing & Business Development, Chair at SōRSE Technology, Cannabis Beverage Association; Chris Lindsey, Director of State Advocacy and Public Policy at The American Trade Association of Cannabis and Hemp“Between California's recent hemp ban, questions about testing lab efficacy, and recent reports shaking consumer confidence, these discussions are crucial to push our industry forward,” said George Jage, CEO and co-founder of Jage Media, producers of MJ Unpacked.“Our entire speaker lineup is curated to facilitate these types of critical conversations.”Launched in 2021, the upcoming MJ Unpacked event follows a successful show in Atlantic City, New Jersey, in April 2024. Strategic partners for MJ Unpacked Missouri include MoCannTrade (Missouri's leading trade association), BDSA, Cannabis BPO, Hybrid Marketing, and Proven Media. To learn more or register to attend, visit mjunpacked.About MJ Unpacked:Headquartered in the greater Seattle area, MJ Unpacked is an exclusive, highly curated cannabis industry event produced by Jage Media. Launched in 2021 by cannabis industry veteran George Jage, former president of MJ Biz Daily/MJ Biz Con, and Kim Jage, former VP and CMO of World Tea Media, MJ Unpacked provides a platform for industry leaders and innovators to meet, share ideas, and push the industry forward. The CPG-centric is exclusive to licensed THC cannabis retail and brand executives with the title manager and above, scientists working directly in research, and investors actively investing in the space.To learn more or register to attend, visit mjunpacked.

