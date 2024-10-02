Spice Island Beach Resort Secures AAA Five Diamond Award For 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Janelle Hopkin, President and Managing Director, Spice Island Beach Resort

The Spice Island Beach Resort team celebrates the remarkable achievement.

NJ, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Spice Island Beach Resort, Grenada's premier, locally-owned and -operated luxury boutique resort, has once again retained the prestigious AAA Five Diamond award for 2024.“We are immensely proud to have again received the AAA Five Diamond award for 2024,” said Janelle Hopkin, President and Managing Director of Spice Island Beach Resort, in a champagne toast to mark the occasion with members of her management team and staff.“This award reflects the relentless dedication of our team to provide guests with an exceptional, unforgettable, and authentic luxury Caribbean hospitality experience,” she added.This marks the 8th consecutive year that the resort has maintained its Five Diamond status, placing it among a very select few properties in the Caribbean.The AAA program, renowned for its rigorous standards, has evaluated and awarded hotels for over 80 years. Independent inspectors conduct unannounced in-person assessments each year at more than 26,000 hotels across North America and the Caribbean. The Five Diamond rating is awarded to only 0.4% of these properties, distinguishing them as the epitome of luxury and excellence among the 62 million+ AAA members.A Five Diamond rating signifies unparalleled luxury, world-class amenities, and an extraordinary guest experience. Additionally, Spice Island Beach Resort proudly holds the“AAA Inspected Clean” certification, introduced post-pandemic to assure travelers of the highest standards of cleanliness and safety through both visible and ATP surface testing.“While celebrating this achievement, we are committed to not resting on our laurels. In this highly competitive tourism industry, we continuously strive to elevate our standards and exceed guest expectations,” Hopkin stated.For more details about Grenada's Spice Island Beach Resort, visit .

