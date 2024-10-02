ARC Fertility Highlights Importance Of Menopause Benefits During October Menopause Awareness Month

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CUPERTINO, Calif., Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As October marks World Menopause Awareness Month , ARC Fertility (ARC), a highly experienced national provider of innovative fertility, family-forming and women's and men's benefits for employers and their employees, encourages employers to prioritize menopause and perimenopause support within their comprehensive benefit offerings. Menopause typically occurs between ages 45-55 when periods stop permanently and perimenopause is the transition leading up to it. These life stages can bring significant physical, emotional and mental challenges, impacting workplace productivity and well-being.



"Menopause is an often-overlooked aspect of reproductive health that can profoundly affect women's professional and personal lives," says David Adamson, MD, founder and CEO, ARC. "Menopause care is a key component of our comprehensive family-forming benefits which are nationally recognized for high-quality, cost-effective and flexible solutions that empower employers to provide crucial support for employees navigating these life stages. Employers prioritizing menopause care will see positive impacts on retention, productivity and job satisfaction, making it a valuable addition to any benefits program."

ARC addresses reproductive health at all life stages, including menopause, perimenopause and fertility treatments such as egg-freezing and surrogacy, ensuring that all employees – regardless of age, relationship status or background – have access to necessary care on their unique path to parenthood.

"Providing menopause benefits aligns with broader diversity, equity and inclusivity goals while meeting the evolving needs of today's workforce,” continues Dr. Adamson.“Menopause care is provided through our national network of specialists that adhere to evidence-based treatment, helping employees manage symptoms with 24/7 personalized support.”

About ARC ® Fertility

ARC® Fertility was founded in 1997 from its founder's passion to increase access to affordable, high-quality reproductive care for everyone. We are accomplishing our mission through our national network of top-tier practices and clinics that have been carefully vetted for adherence to evidence-based medical care and with the help of brokers, employers, health plans and TPAs. ARC physicians deliver high-value fertility and family-forming employer benefits through evidence-based treatment packages with externally validated superior outcomes at lower cost and innovative pricing. ARC provides comprehensive women's health services through optional pharmacy, pregnancy, return to work, menopause and emotional health programs as well as male reproductive health and financing directly to patients. ARC Fertility has helped tens of thousands of people create the family of their dreams.

Media:

Brittany Tedesco

CPR Marketing

...

201-641-1911x14