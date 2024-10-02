Global Apparel Market Winners And Losers In 2024: Top 20 Companies Analyzed - Shein Leads In Share Growth, While Nike, Gucci, And H&M Face Declines
The "Winners and Losers in the Global Apparel Market, 2024" report
This report includes analysis of the performance of the key global apparel players, with 2024 market share estimates.
Shein is expected to have the biggest share growth in 2024, rising 0.30ppts to 1.56%, as its low prices and wide product offering continues to appeal to consumers globally. Other winners include Uniqlo, Skechers and Zara, while Nike, Gucci and H&M are expected to lose share.
Fast fashion brands continue to thrive. Sportswear specialists focusing on lifestyle credentials come out on top? Luxury players hit by slowdown among aspirational shoppers. Global brands with American heritage struggle with international desirability.
Key Topics Covered
Summary Top 20 Global Apparel Brands: Market Shares 2022-2024 2024 Winners & Losers Methodology Contacts
List of Tables
2024 Brand Outlooks - Winning Share 2024 Brand Outlooks - Stable Share 2024 Brand Outlooks - Losing Share
List of Figures
Top 20 Global Apparel Brands by Market Share (%), 2022, 2023 & 2024(f) with Change in Share 2023-2024 (ppts) (1-10) Top 20 Global Apparel Brands by Market Share (%), 2022, 2023 & 2024(f) with Change in Share 2023-2024 (ppts) (11-20)
