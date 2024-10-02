Kimberly Ann Johnston, CEO, Nextgen Energy Partners, A Dotcom Magazine Exclusive Interview

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Andy Jacob, CEO, DotCom MagazineSAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Andy“Jake” Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine interviews Kimberly Ann Johnston , CEO, NextGen Energy Partners for the Magazine's Entrepreneur Spotlight Television Series, which is featured on The Binge Networks TV Channel as featured on Apple TV, Amazon TV, Sony, ROKU, Samsung, LG, and many others.Kimberly Ann Johnston joins other leaders selected by the editorial team of DotCom Magazine to be interviewed on the top trending show.About at NextGen Energy Partners and Kimberly Ann Johnston:As the Founder and CEO of NextGen Energy Partners have a proven track record in mobilizing billions of public and private sector capital investment towards building the 21st Century electric grid that is resilient, carbon-free, and equitable protecting and serving economies and communities. NextGen Energy Partners is a specialized energy consulting firm catalyzing public-private-philanthropic collaborations on transformative next generation power infrastructure development to help solve energy security challenges and achieve carbon reduction targets. NextGen Energy Partners has a proven track record in mobilizing public and private investment towards the deployment of a diversified portfolio of clean energy, decarbonization, and grid resilience projects across U.S. regions.Kimberly Ann Johnston joins other leading CEO's, founders, and thought leaders that have participated in this informative and popular interview show. In the interview with Andy Jacob, Kimberly Ann Johnston discusses the newest offerings of NextGen Energy Partners, what makes the company different than other firms, and shares thoughts on leadership and entrepreneurship. Kimberly Ann Johnston joins other leaders building strong and compelling companies that have been invited to participate in the exclusive series.Andy Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine says,“The interview with Kimberly Ann Johnston was amazing. The success of NextGen Energy Partners is a true testament to their team and their people. It was a real honor to have Kimberly Ann Johnston on the video series.Andy Jacob says,“It's the goal of DotCom Magazine to provide the absolute best in what entrepreneurship has to offer. We have interviewed many of the world's leading entrepreneurs in their respective field. It takes amazing leadership to build a company like NextGen Energy Partners. There are so many powerful and talented entrepreneurs throughout the world, and I am extremely fortunate to interview the best of the best. I always come away humbled by how many talented people are building amazing companies. As we scout the world for interesting entrepreneurs and companies, it is always a wonderful experience to meet leaders like Kimberly Ann Johnston who are forging an incredible path for others. At DotCom Magazine, we believe entrepreneurs are the heartbeat of the world. We believe it is a world where risk takers must be lauded, saluted, and respected. Successful entrepreneurs get up every morning and give an amazing effort. We salute the business leaders of this world like Kimberly Ann Johnston”.ABOUT DOTCOM MAGAZINEDotCom Magazine is a leading news platform providing fascinating interviews with news makers, thought leaders, and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine is the leader in putting people with insatiable entrepreneurial spirit at the forefront of every story it covers. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Interview Video Series looks at business through the lens of a successful entrepreneur's mindset. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Series has included high-profile leaders, including Inc 500 founders, Ted Talk presenters, ABC Shark Tank participants, venture backed visionaries, prolific CEO's and Founders, and many other wonderful thought leaders and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine covers Founders and CEO's making a difference. Regardless of who the entrepreneur is, where they live, or what they are doing, if it is interesting and newsworthy, DotCom Magazine covers it. In selecting entrepreneurs for this important video series, we consider the newsworthiness of the story and what our viewers want to learn about. If something is important to our viewers, it is important to DotCom Magazine. The people at DotCom Magazine believe in including a diverse range of entrepreneur voices in our interviews, and actively pursuing entrepreneurs making a positive difference in the world.

