Razor Rank Included On The 2024 Inc. 5000 List Of Fastest-Growing Private Companies In America

2024 Inc. 5000 list, recognizing the fastest-growing private companies in America. This esteemed ranking provides a data-driven snapshot of the thriving landscape of independent, entrepreneurial businesses-the economy's most vibrant sector.

With an impressive 85% three-year growth, the Texas-based digital marketing agency joins the ranks of giants like Microsoft, Meta, Oracle, Under Armour, and Patagonia-companies that also began their journeys as Inc. 5000 honorees.

In just four years, the bar has been raised significantly for businesses vying for a spot on the Inc. 5000, a list that has recognized America's fastest-growing private companies since 1982. To qualify, companies must be US-based, privately held, for-profit, independently operated, and earn at least $2 million in revenue-a sharp increase from the previous $100,000 threshold in 2020. All contenders must also pass a rigorous editorial evaluation.

Growing Pains to Thriving Gains

Founded in 2016, Razor Rank's inclusion on the Inc. 5000 represents a significant milestone, celebrated before an audience of over 25 million. The ranking reflects the agency's remarkable growth amid the challenges of the pandemic, inflation, rising capital costs, and hiring difficulties faced by the 2024 cohort.

"Being named an Inc. honoree is a tremendous achievement that reflects our dedication and hard work," says President and Co-founder Jason Campbell Manuel. "At Razor Rank, we may be a small team of around 40 employees, but our impact is huge."



"In a landscape increasingly influenced by AI and where many businesses are bootstrapping, our services hold significant value. Every business-from Fortune 500 giants to small startups-is hungry for visibility and growth. Our tailored marketing solutions ensure that every client, regardless of size, can thrive in today's competitive digital environment."

Razor Rank is a premier digital marketing agency dedicated to enhancing client visibility online with technical SEO, PPC management, copywriting, paid social media, reputation management, web development, design, hosting, and digital consulting services. B2B and B2C businesses, large and small, across all industries rely on Razor Rank's exceptional skill to drive traffic, generate leads, and fuel revenue growth. For more insights on their services and approach, visit .

