Visionet Ventures Launches Reteta, An AI-Powered Solution To Automate Medical Documentation And Enhance Patient Care Delivery

is proud to announce the launch of Reteta , a transformative clinical care application that leverages Ambient AI to streamline medical documentation and enhance the clinician and patient experience. With over two years of development effort, backed by $2 million in seed funding, Reteta is designed to alleviate the heavy administrative burden faced by healthcare professionals, allowing them to devote more time to patient care.

At the core of Reteta is its ability to automatically generate SOAP (Subjective, Objective, Assessment, Plan) notes, after visit summaries and referral letters to other specialties. It also helps clinicians get up to speed with patients by writing comprehensive pre-charting, which significantly reduces documentation time to just two minutes on average.

Covering over 15 specialties, Reteta's AI-powered scribing tool, Reteta sKribe , converts patient-physician interactions into comprehensive medical notes that clinicians can quickly review and sign, enabling up to two hours of daily time savings. Its ambient dictation and speech recognition ensure that 80% of notes are accepted without edits, reducing burnout and enhancing patient interactions. Further enhancing its impact, Reteta Bcoder automates medical coding with 90% accuracy, offering a 70% productivity gain by reducing coding errors and claim denials.

Integrating smoothly with Electronic Health Record (EHR) systems and Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) workflows, Reteta delivers significant efficiency improvements without disrupting existing infrastructure.

"Reteta is more than just automating documentation and processes- its about bringing the joy of medicine back to healthcare professionals and pushing the envelope of possibilities with AI in healthcare," said

Arshad Masood, Managing Director of Visionet Ventures . "With Ambient AI handling documentation, we're significantly reducing the manual work that leads to burnout, automating the most basic and redundant tasks healthcare providers face daily. Plus, our deep expertise in integration ensures a smooth adoption, seamlessly fitting into existing workflows while enhancing accuracy and efficiency in clinical settings."

Reteta's commitment to security is demonstrated through its end-to-end encryption and HIPAA-compliant framework. Sensitive patient information is safeguarded at every stage, ensuring that healthcare providers can confidently use Reteta to enhance their operational efficiency while maintaining high standards of data protection. As a result, Reteta empowers hospitals, physicians, and telehealth providers with a comprehensive AI-driven solution that addresses some of the most critical challenges in healthcare today.

About Visionet Ventures

Visionet Ventures, the innovation and incubation arm of Visionet Systems Inc., develops and launches cutting-edge products that harness AI and emerging technologies to address real-world challenges. By creating smart, data-driven solutions tailored to specific business needs, Visionet Ventures drives industry transformation and technological advancement. Learn more at .

About Reteta

Reteta is an AI-powered clinical care platform streamlining and automating medical documentation and coding, enabling better care delivery. With its singular focus on automating SOAP note generation and medical coding, Reteta ensures frictionless adoption, reduces clinician burnout, increases efficiency, and empowers healthcare professionals to concentrate on delivering quality patient care. Learn more at .

CONTACT:

[email protected]



