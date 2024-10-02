(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In today's fast-paced world, many of us are juggling busy schedules filled with back-to-school routines, work commitments, and everything in between. To help moms, professionals, and travelers streamline their lives, Emmy-winning host and TV personality Lilliana Vazquez did a satellite tour in partnership with D S Simon to unveil her expertly curated self-care essentials that keep her organized, stylish, and ready for anything.



Lilliana shared her top tips on how to prioritize self-care even when time is tight. She revealed her go-to items that every busy woman should carry, including LUMIFY® redness reliever eye drops-her little secret for maintaining bright, refreshed looking eyes throughout her hectic days.

The drops are uniquely formulated, and clinically proven to be safe and effective when used as directed.

With just one drop in each eye, LUMIFY helps your eyes look brighter and more refreshed for up to eight hours.

Lilliana emphasized that self-care doesn't have to be complicated or time-consuming. With the right tools and a few simple strategies, anyone can integrate effective self-care practices into their daily routines.

To learn more, visit: lumifyeyes.com .

About Lilliana Vazquez:

Emmy-winning host and TV personality Lilliana Vazquez is a trailblazing interviewer, style expert and producer. With roles both in front of and behind, she's built an inspiring career watched by millions across numerous platforms.

At barely five feet tall, Vazquez brings a larger than life presence to everything she does - her upbeat personality and approachable style combined with her natural ability to connect with audiences have made her a household name. Vazquez was the host of E! Entertainment's daily morning shows E! News and Pop of the Morning, the first and only Latina to hold the role in the show's 30 year history, and produced and hosted Pop on Peacock, produced exclusively for NBC's Peacock streaming service. She's currently in production on her new podcast,“Becoming an Icon” for I Heart which launched in February 2023.

Previously, Vazquez was a contributor on TODAY where she shared her experiences and expertise with viewers each week, covering the latest in technology, business, travel, entertainment, and lifestyle. As a correspondent for Access Hollywood, she brought wit and passion to Hollywood's most watched red carpets, from the Oscars to the Golden Globes, and gave viewers entree into the lives of the biggest names in entertainment. Whether as a panelist or expert, she's a go-to personality for a breadth of entertainment shows.

About D S Simon Media

The firm is well known as a leader in the satellite media tour industry and produces tours from its studio and multiple control rooms at its New York headquarters. Clients include top brands in healthcare, technology, travel, financial services, consumer goods, entertainment, retail and non-profits. Established in 1986 the firm has won more than 100 industry awards.

Dante MuccigrossoDirector of Media Integration & Client ReportingE: ...C:

A video accompanying this announcement is available at:

