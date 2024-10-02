Global Retailer And Manufacturer Alliance (GRMA) Announces Controlled Launch Of Innovative Product Integrity Program

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Allyn Shultis, Executive Director GRMAKING OF PRUSSIA, PA, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Global Retailer and Alliance (GRMA) , a prominent leader with setting and upholding quality standards within the dietary supplement product category, proudly announces the controlled launch of its Dietary Supplement Product Integrity Program. This program was developed through consensus with various industry representatives, including major retailers, manufacturers, brands, TIC organizations, accreditation bodies, trade organizations, and more.The launch of this program marks a significant step forward in GRMA's commitment to public health and increases the confidence of product integrity within the supply chain. This new program is being launched with two key partners and industry advocates, HealthLOQ and the ANSI National Accreditation Board (ANAB) .Innovative Collaboration for Enhanced Product Integrity:The Product Integrity Program is designed to revolutionize transparency, credibility, and scientific integrity within the Dietary Supplement Category and provide consumers with what they expect:.Confirmed Identity & Composition.Specified Strength & Purity.Clear of Undeclared Adulterants.Free from Unacceptable ContaminantsThe GRMA's program establishes a clear set of criteria for manufacturers, labs, and retailers and incorporates several normative references and regulatory requirements. Through the integration of these components, the GRMA's program effectively addresses several industry gaps and enhances supply chain confidence. Organizations demonstrating conformance to the program's requirements may be eligible for a letter of attestation or potentially an ISO 17025 accreditation scope expansion.Controlled Launch and Comprehensive Rollout:The controlled launch version of the program is already accepted across several major US and international retailers, service companies, and pharmacies.The first phase of the comprehensive rollout plan is designed to solicit feedback, optimize program features, and ensure seamless integration into existing quality assurance frameworks. This phase will involve close collaboration with selected industry participants, allowing GRMA, HealthLOQ, and ANAB to refine the program based on real-world application and feedback.Impact on the Industry:"The controlled rollout of the GRMA's Product Integrity Program signifies a major milestone, demonstrating our unwavering dedication to advancing product quality and safety," stated Allyn Shultis, Executive Director of GRMA. "With the introduction of this program, we aim to set new benchmarks for integrity, foster harmonization, and cultivate a marketplace where consumers can confidently make informed product decisions."Participating companies in the controlled launch phase will gain early access to program benefits, including unique program logos, marketing support, and recognition as leaders in product integrity. For more information on the Product Integrity Program and its controlled launch, visit the GRMA website:About GRMAThe Global Retailer and Manufacturer Alliance (GRMA) is committed to leading the development and maintenance of quality and safety standards for consumer products worldwide. Through collaboration and innovation, GRMA brings together the industry's top retailers, manufacturers, and stakeholders to harmonize quality assurance protocols, benefiting consumers through higher product standards and reliability.About HealthLoqAt the forefront of digital document security, HealthLOQ offers a robust solution for protecting and verifying sensitive documents. Leveraging blockchain technology, HealthLOQ ensures the authenticity and integrity of critical documents, fostering transparency and trust across various industries. For more information, visitAbout ANABThe ANSI National Accreditation Board (ANAB), a wholly owned subsidiary of the American National Standards Institute (ANSI), is the largest multi-disciplinary ISO/IEC 17011 accreditation body in North America, with comprehensive signatory status across the multilateral recognition arrangements of the International Accreditation Forum (IAF) and International Laboratory Accreditation Cooperation (ILAC). The ANAB accreditation portfolio includes management systems certification bodies, calibration and testing labs, product certification bodies, personnel credentialing organizations, forensic test and calibration service providers, inspection bodies, police crime units, greenhouse gas validation and verification bodies, reference material producers, and proficiency test providers. For more information, visit .

