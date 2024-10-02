Wireless Testing Global Market 2024 To Reach $19.68 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 8.4%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The wireless testing market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $13.22 billion in 2023 to $14.24 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increased complexity in wireless networks, increased demand for faster time-to-market, globalization and market competition, emergence of m2m communication, wi-fi standard advancements.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Wireless Testing Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The wireless testing market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $19.68 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to shift towards software-defined networking (SDN), edge computing testing needs, industry-specific testing demands, connected vehicle testing, increasing focus on quality of service (QoS).

Growth Driver Of The Wireless Testing Market

The rise in cyberattacks and security breaches is expected to propel the wireless testing market going forward. Cyberattacks refer to malicious activities conducted through digital means, such as hacking, phishing, or malware, with the intent to compromise computer systems, networks, or sensitive data. Security breaches refer to unauthorized access, disclosure, or manipulation of confidential information. Wireless testing plays a crucial role in identifying vulnerabilities and assessing cybersecurity preparedness against potential cyberattacks and security breaches.

Who Are The Key Players Shaping The Wireless Testing Market Trends?

Key players in the market include SGS Group, Anritsu Corporation, Bureau Veritas S.A., DEKRA SE, Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co KG, Intertek Group PLC, TUV Rheinland Group, Viavi Solutions Inc., Electro Magnetic Test Inc., EXFO Inc., BluFlux LLC, Spirent Communications PLC, Eurofins Scientific SE, Spirent Communications PLC, Keysight Technologies Inc., National Instruments Corporation, Cobham Wireless Limited, Teradyne Inc., Intelligraphics Inc., CTIA - The Wireless Association, Octoscope Inc., Wireless Telecom Group Inc., RedMango Analytics Inc., CETECOM GmbH, Global Wireless Solutions Inc., Elma Electronic AG, PCTEST Engineering Laboratory Inc., TestingHouse, DEWESoft d.o.o., Metricell Ltd.

What Are The Dominant Trends In Wireless Testing Market Growth?

Major companies operating in the market are launching new testing services, such as the Matter wireless testing validation services, to address interoperability and device-to-device communication challenges. Matter wireless testing validation services refer to the suite of testing and validation offerings provided in adherence to the Matter 1.0 standard.

How Is The Global Wireless Testing Market Segmented?

1) By Offering: Equipment, Services

2) By Connectivity Technology: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 2G/3G, 4G/LTE, 5G

3) By Application: Consumer Electronics, Automotive, IT and Telecommunication, Energy and Power, Medical Devices, Aerospace and Defense, Industrial, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Wireless Testing Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Wireless Testing Market Definition

Wireless testing refers to a process that evaluates electrical products that are intended to be operated without wires and tests their ability to connect with other devices and networks and perform operational tasks using the connection. It is used to ensure wireless products connect and interoperate with each other.

Wireless Testing Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global wireless testing market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Wireless Testing Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on wireless testing market size, wireless testing market drivers and trends, wireless testing market major players and wireless testing market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

