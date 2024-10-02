Xyla Health Launches Gap-Closing Healthcare Services In The United States

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Experienced UK company expands to deliver value-based programs to physician group practices

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xyla Health, part of the UK-based Acacium Group, has launched healthcare services and staffing to United States-based healthcare organizations. Xyla joins with physicians to help them close care gaps completely by delivering a suite of assessment and care management services, providing the necessary staffing to implement the programs effectively. The U.S. headquarters are based in Kansas City, Missouri.

“Primary care providers have all the knowledge and dedication needed to deliver quality healthcare, but technology, data and programs alone can't achieve better outcomes without the proper staffing to execute on their behalf,” explained Xyla Health President & CEO Kasey Green.“That's where Xyla Health steps in. We help identify and address care caps, ensuring each patient receives the care they need – when they need it.”

The Xyla Health team seamlessly integrates with physician care teams to enhance value-based healthcare delivery. By joining forces, Xyla Health helps close care gaps, drive better patient outcomes and improve overall patient health.

The foundation of Xyla Health's approach is the comprehensive Health Risk Assessment (HRA) that becomes the cornerstone of a comprehensive care plan. Xyla Health then collaborates with providers and care managers to deliver care plans that address:



Health and well-being: to promote wellness, prevent illness and enhance the overall quality of life for patients.

Behavioral and mental health: tailored support for mental health and substance use disorders through additional assessments, a toolkit of self-help materials and one-on-one therapy sessions. Chronic care: delivered to patients with chronic conditions or transitioning from hospitalization. Programs address conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, kidney disease, asthma and more.

“Our goal at Xyla Health is to extend the capabilities of the primary care physician's practice to ensure that every patient receives the comprehensive and personalized care they deserve,” Green added.

Xyla Health is part of the U.K.-based Acacium Group, which has more than four decades of success designing new ways to make value-based care more efficient and patients healthier.“Xyla Health is now coming to the U.S., bringing healthcare professionals solutions and the staffing to execute them,” said Sunna Van Loo, chief operating officer, Xyla Services.“We're here to make physicians' lives easier, leveraging our proven competency in value-based healthcare garnered over the past 40 years in the U.K.”

Xyla Health will initially partner with healthcare organizations in Missouri, Kansas, Texas, Florida, Colorado, Massachusetts and Idaho, with a goal of expanding partnerships nationwide by 2025.“We're ready to assist any healthcare providers struggling with high patient readmission rates, managing chronic conditions across large patient populations, providing comprehensive behavioral and mental health services with limited resources, ensuring continuity of care, and integrating health services to offer cohesive, patient-centered care,” Van Loo added.

