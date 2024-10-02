A. O. Smith To Hold Third Quarter Conference Call On October 22, 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MILWAUKEE, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

A. O. Smith Corporation

(NYSE: AOS ) will release its third quarter 2024 results before the opens on Tuesday, October 22, and has scheduled an investor call to follow at 10:00

a.m. (Eastern Time).

The call can be heard live on the company's website, . An replay of the call will be available on the company's website after the live event. To access the archived audio replay, go to the "Investors" page and select the "Third Quarter Conference Call" link.

About A. O. Smith

Celebrating its 150th year of business, A. O. Smith Corporation, headquartered in Milwaukee, Wis., is a global leader applying innovative technology and energy-efficient solutions to products manufactured and marketed worldwide. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: AOS ), the Company is one of the world's leading manufacturers of residential and commercial water heating equipment and boilers, as well as a manufacturer of water treatment products. For more information, visit .

