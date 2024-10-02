American Institutes For Research Expands Commitment To Address Systemic Inequities With $225 Million AIR Opportunity Fund

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) With increased investment, the fund will focus on place-based research and solutions

Arlington, Va., Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Institutes for Research (AIR) is deepening its commitment to addressing systemic inequities with an enhanced focus on research developed in partnership with communities across the U.S. The AIR Opportunity Fund will invest in locally driven projects that address disparities in education, public safety and policing, workforce development, and community and well-being.

Launched in 2021 as the AIR Equity Initiative , the effort has supported more than 70 projects aimed at dismantling barriers to opportunity in the U.S. and abroad. In 2023, AIR began looking to the future of the initiative, considering a new name and an expanded focus that aligns with the fund's true mission-creating more opportunities for people and communities to thrive. The new name, the AIR Opportunity Fund, was announced on Oct. 1 at an event in Atlanta.

“Since launching the AIR Equity Initiative, we have gained valuable insights into how to drive meaningful change,” said Jessica Heppen , president and CEO of AIR.“The AIR Opportunity Fund represents a deep and sustained commitment to this work. By concentrating on community-driven approaches, we aim to create more inclusive, sustainable solutions that build a brighter future for more people.”

Earlier this year, the AIR board of directors more than doubled its initial commitment, making the AIR Opportunity Fund a $225 million investment for long-term change. The increased funding will support the continuation of current projects and partnerships, while expanding the fund's focus on community-led initiatives.

“Our goal is to make a real impact through this expanded investment,” said Lawrence D. Bobo , chair of the AIR board of directors.“The board is proud of the progress achieved over the past three years and fully supports the AIR Opportunity Fund's evolving strategy. We look forward to seeing it drive meaningful change in communities across the country.”

Rashawn Ray , vice president and executive director of the AIR Opportunity Fund, said the new focus is grounded in the belief that the most effective solutions come from those closest to the challenges.

“We believe that by working together with communities, we can build evidence that provides solutions for everyone to thrive,” Ray said.“The AIR Opportunity Fund is dedicated to catalyzing transformative and intersectional change to increase academic achievement, develop workforce pathways, enhance public safety, and amplify community health and well-being.”

Details about place-based funding opportunities and specific community engagements will be announced in early 2025. The AIR Opportunity Fund will also continue to make grants for research, evaluation, and technical assistance work; support efforts to bring more diverse perspectives in the social and behavioral sciences; and build partnerships with community-based organizations to address systemic inequities by race and place.

