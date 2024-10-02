4 Ambulances Damaged By Russian Troops In Kharkiv Region, Driver Injured
10/2/2024 10:09:29 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Kharkiv region, Russians damaged 4 ambulances during shelling, and the driver was injured.
This was reported by the Ministry of health on facebook , Ukrinform reports.
“Kharkiv region. Shelling with cluster munitions. A hit near the“ektrenki” station. Four ambulances were damaged. One of the drivers was hospitalized with a mild head injury, he is being provided with the necessary assistance. Fortunately, there were no casualties,” the post reads.
As Ukrinform reported, according to the Ministry of Health, since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the occupiers have damaged or destroyed almost 1900 medical facilities.
Photo: MINISTRY OF HEALTH
