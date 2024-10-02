Tarkett - Information On The Total Number Of Voting Rights And Shares In Tarkett’S Share Capital As Of September, 30Th, 2024
Date
10/2/2024 10:00:57 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PARIS, FRANCE, October 2nd, 2024 - Information on the total number of voting rights and shares in Tarkett's share capital as of September, 30th, 2024
(Article L233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and
Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des marchés financiers)
| Date
| Total number of shares in the share capital
| Total number of voting rights
| As of September 30th, 2024
| 65,550,281
| Number of theoretical voting rights:
123 799 186
| Number of exercisable voting rights:
123 780 627*
* After deduction of the treasury shares without voting rights.
***
Investor Relations Contact
...
Media contacts
Tarkett - ...
Brunswick - ... - Tel.: +33 (0) 1 53 96 83 83
About Tarkett
With a 140-year history, Tarkett is a worldwide leader in innovative and durable flooring and sports surface solutions, generating a turnover of 3.4 billion euros in 2023. The Group has around 12,000 employees and 23 R&D centers, 8 recycling centers and 34 production sites. Tarkett designs and manufactures solutions for hospitals, schools, housing, hotels, offices, shops and sports fields, serving customers in more than 100 countries. To build“The Way to Better Floors”, the Group is committed to the circular economy and sustainable development, in line with its Tarkett Human-Conscious Design® approach. Tarkett is listed on the Euronext regulated market (compartment B, ISIN: FR0004188670, ticker: TKTT).
Attachment
PR_Tarkett - Number of voting right September 2024
MENAFN02102024004107003653ID1108739591
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.