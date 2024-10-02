NBA All Star And Former Butler University Coach Team Up To Debut Unique Basketball Shooting Tool

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The FORM Helps Aspiring Shoot like Pros

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- All Star Gordon Hayward and former Butler University teammate and Assistant Coach Emerson Kampen today announced the launch of the FORM , an affordable, patented training tool designed to help players of all ages and abilities improve their shooting technique. The innovative design features a unique flat-sided shape that guides proper hand placement and elbow-wrist alignment, fostering the muscle memory necessary for consistently effective shooting . Unlike other shooting aids, the FORM provides instantaneous visual feedback from its spin so users can keep improving their technique.

Continue Reading

"They say 'practice makes perfect,' but what really matters is perfecting practice," said Gordon Hayward, the FORM cofounder. "It's counterproductive to spend hours shooting with incorrect technique, especially when there's a more effective and efficient way to practice. The FORM is like having a shooting coach in the palm of your hand, instantly signaling how to optimize performance and ensure consistency over the long-term–so players really can get closer to perfecting their shot."

"The FORM is like having a shooting coach in the palm of your hand." --NBA All Star Gordon Hayward

Post this

Hayward co-founded the FORM with Emerson Kampen, a former Butler University player and assistant coach. Having both enjoyed successful careers, the two discovered a renewed purpose in helping others achieve their own hoop dreams. They are joined in their mission by two other big names in the arena: Nine-time NBA All Star

Paul George and Indiana Fever Guard Lexie Hull , both of whom hope to influence a new generation of players to give the FORM a try.

"My greatest hope in getting the word out about the FORM is that players will improve their shooting skills and confidence, and ultimately deepen their love for the game of basketball," said Hayward.

How does the FORM work?

The flat sides of the FORM's patented design help players build muscle memory behind four essential shooting mechanics: shooting hand placement; shooting arm posture; guide hand; and arm extension and wrist flick. The FORM offers the added benefit of providing players with immediate visual feedback on their shot; a single-axis spin signals they did it right.

Who's it For?

This simple yet effective tool is for basketball players of all ages and abilities–from novices to professionals–who want to improve their shot and achieve greater success on the court. It's one of the most accessible tools on the market today–versatile enough to incorporate into team practices and warm-ups, or used individually at home, inside or outside, with or without a hoop. Regardless of where it's used, the FORM will help players hone the technique necessary to shoot accurately and consistently, and with increasing quickness.

"It's important to remember that elite shooters aren't born, they're made," said Hayward. "Finding your shooting form takes dedication, commitment, and the right tools. But it doesn't have to be expensive to succeed. The FORM can help deliver results for the price of a high-end basketball."

See how the FORM can make a difference in your game. Purchase the FORM and stay up to date on all the latest news at . And don't forget to follow the FORM on Instagram , TikTok , facebook , and X .

About Basketball FORM

Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Basketball FORM was founded in 2023 by former NBA All-Star Gordon Hayward and Butler University assistant coach Emerson Kampen to help aspiring athletes of all ages and abilities improve their shooting technique. The unique flat-sided shooting aid is available for purchase at , a one-stop-shop that also features a video tutorial, a blog and other resources to help players elevate their shooting game.

SOURCE Basketball FORM

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED