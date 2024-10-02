Basis Technologies’ AI Drives 5X Advertising Performance Increase For Agencies

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SmartBid Feature on Basis Ad Boosted Campaign and Team Effectiveness for Basis Agency Customer Hart

CHICAGO, Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Basis Technologies ( ), a global provider of programmatic buying and advertising automation solutions, today announced artificial intelligence (AI) powered performance improvements for marketers to reach customers. SmartBid, a bidding feature of Basis' DSP, leverages AI to learn a brand's KPIs and create bidding models instantly based on dozens of parameters that align with overall campaign goals. Bids are adjusted and optimized in real-time by the platform. Basis agency customers such as Hart are seeing significant KPI lift for campaigns activated with SmartBid.



A large amount of work is necessary before a campaign launches for programmatic ad buyers to gauge where customers are on digital channels, what they are interested in, and what price to bid to secure an impression. Advertising professionals then have to make adjustments and optimize campaigns in-flight whether or not the performance is meeting goals. By applying Basis AI for targeting audiences for brands and making real-time bidding decisions, media teams can operate faster and generate better performance -- it reduces the need to analyze and evaluate campaign data to make manual bid adjustments.

“SmartBid on Basis Technologies' platform accelerates our performance, streamlining the time to ramp up optimization on campaigns. It has quickly become a foundational tool standardized across many of our programmatic efforts,” said Kira Clifton, VP of media and analytics, Hart .“The breadth of tools in the Basis arsenal, combined with the expertise and skills of our team, enables us meet and exceed expectations for our clients.”

After Basis Technologies implemented a set of computing infrastructure updates to SmartBid at the beginning of 2024, Basis users have been seeing performance improvements from the past six months when using this feature. Campaigns are generating as much as 5x stronger performance in conversion-, click-, viewability-, and video-based goals.

Basis AI is the underlying engine of the Basis advertising automation platform that delivers precise, real-time data for media strategy and analysis.

“As one of the earliest adopters of artificial intelligence in advertising, Basis Technologies has been delivering AI-powered targeting and optimization for a wide breadth of advertisers for the past few years,” said Tyler Kelly, president, Basis Technologies.“Basis' technology excellence empowers media professionals with advertising automation when they are leveraging AI for smarter, faster and higher-performing campaigns.”

