Michael Best Enhances Firm's Freedom-To-Operate (FTO) By Leveraging Maxval And Clearstoneip Technology Solution

LOS ALTOS, Calif., Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MaxVal Group, Inc. ("MaxVal"), a leading provider of intellectual property management solutions, announced today that Michael Best, a national law firm recognized for its commitment to innovation and excellence, has chosen MaxVal and ClearstoneIP to enhance and optimize its Freedom-to-Operate (FTO) assessment processes. This decision underscores Michael Best's dedication to providing top-tier service and leveraging the latest and services to meet the evolving needs of its clients.

MaxVal, a recognized leader in intellectual property management software and services, brings unparalleled expertise to Michael Best through its team of seasoned analysts who prepare comprehensive FTO search reports. Leveraging the industry's broadest array of patent search platforms, these reports are meticulously crafted using MaxVal's proprietary search methodology and tools, and delivered through the Clearstone FTO platform.

Designed to enhance the performance of FTO analysis and foster collaboration between analysts, in-house and outside counsel, and their clients, the Clearstone FTO platform enables the team at Michael Best to significantly accelerate clearance reviews. It also offers interactive visualizations and intuitive workflows, empowering the team at Michael Best to efficiently review references, assess FTO, and deliver opinions while building a dynamic knowledge repository of patent analysis.

Michael Best's choice of MaxVal and ClearstoneIP was driven by a shared vision of innovation and efficiency. For years, the firm relied on an in-house technology solution for managing FTO assessment processes, a method that, while effective, became cumbersome to maintain and update. The transition to ClearstoneIP marks a significant upgrade, offering a cloud-based solution with advanced digitization capabilities.

The Clearstone FTO platform addresses several key challenges that Michael Best faced with its previous system. The new platform reduces the administrative burden, improves turnaround times, and ensures the same high-quality outputs. Digitized markups and a robust metadata system enhance the precision and organization of IP documents, benefiting both the firm's practitioners and its clients.

Kevin Moran, Michael Best's Intellectual Property Practice Group Chair, added, "Our clients expect clear and timely opinions on IP searches, often within highly competitive turnaround times. ClearstoneIP along with MaxVal not only meets these demands but also enhances our ability to deliver high-quality, reliable results quickly. This platform is designed from the ground up to support our needs, and we're excited about the improvements it brings."

Jason Schultz, Michael Best's Chief Innovation and Technology Officer, concluded, "MaxVal and ClearstoneIP's eagerness to collaborate and willingness to incorporate our feedback and develop innovative features, tools, and processes based on our requirements was a significant factor in our decision. This collaboration has led to a solution that not only meets our current needs but also positions us for future success."

About Michael Best

Michael Best is dedicated to their client's success. The firm has thrived by becoming a trusted, strategic advisor through leveraging their diverse team of professional's collaborative, creative problem-solving capabilities. They are a full-service law firm with more than 350 lawyers and technical professionals who work in collaborative, interdisciplinary practices to serve clients around the world. Their Strategies entity is a full-service consulting firm helping clients accelerate their success through a combination of strategic business consulting, government relations, and corporate communications & media. Michael Best has nationwide reach with offices across several states and the District of Columbia. For more information visit michaelbest or michaelbeststrategies.

About ClearstoneIP

ClearstoneIP was founded by patent attorneys to pioneer the industry standard for digital freedom-to-operate (FTO) management. The Clearstone FTO platform provides efficient workflows focused on critical collaboration between and among key stakeholders in the patent clearance process, including in-house counsel, R&D, business units, and outside counsel. The result is accelerated innovation with effectively managed and mitigated patent infringement risk. The founders' collective 40+ years of patent industry experience, together with ongoing feedback from thousands of global users, enable FTO management best practices in the market's only purpose-built, end-to-end patent clearance management platform. Visit



or email [email protected]

for more information.



About MaxVal

MaxVal is a Silicon Valley-based tech-enabled IP solutions provider known for its leading-edge products and automated solutions. Since 2004, MaxVal has been providing technology-enabled solutions and expert services by partnering with patent counsel and patent operations teams to optimize patent lifecycle management with high levels of customer service. Visit



or email [email protected]

for more information.

