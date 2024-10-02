Vision Films To Release International Action Thriller 'The Bouncer' Across North America

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LOS ANGELES, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision Films in association with

BD Films presents Massimiliano Cerchi's The Bouncer for

Transactional VOD on October 15, 2024. The international action thriller, shot in Bucharest, Romania, was written, produced, and directed by Cerchi, screenplay by Adrian Milnes, produced by martial arts master John Ozuna with Andrei Lupu and Elena Maric. by Simone Cilio. Ozuna is a first-generation disciple of Grandmaster Richard Lee and a Bok Fu Do Master Black Belt. Bok Fu Do is a Chinese system of martial arts made up of many different fighting arts from around the world.

The high-octane story centers on Frank Sharp (John Ozuna), an expat on the run who finds work as a bouncer in Romania. After saving a woman from a beating at a popular nightclub, he discovers that she is a victim of human trafficking. Together they escape but find themselves hunted with nowhere to hide. With nobody to trust and merciless killers closing in, they have to use their fists, guns, and wits to survive.

Lise Romanoff, CEO/Managing Director of Vision Films shares, "The Bouncer is a fast-paced thriller with a stellar cast. The action and excitement doesn't let up until the last minute."

Filmmaker Massimiliano Cerchi says, "Working with professional cast and crew is always a pleasure! Especially when nobody is complaining to shoot at -10 degrees, at night, in the streets, for 12 hours straight."

The Bouncer stars Costas Mandylor (SAW movie franchise), Nicholas Turturro (Blue Bloods, NYPD Blue), John Ozuna (The Matrix Resurrections), Rosemary Yaneva (The Enforcer), Gerald Okamura (G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra), Vincent Rivera (You're Not Alone), Simon Phillips (The Witcher), and Lulia Alexandra Neacsu (We Were the Lucky Ones).

The Bouncer will be available on major VOD platforms in the US and Canada on October 15, 2024. For up-to-date information, follow @maxcerchi

About Vision Films

Vision Films is a leading independent sales and VOD aggregator specializing in the licensing, marketing, and distribution of over 800 feature films, documentaries, and series from some of the most prolific independent film producers in the world. Led by Lise Romanoff, Managing Director/CEO Worldwide Distribution, Vision Films releases 2-4 films a month across Theatrical, VOD, DVD, and television platforms. visionfilms

