Aadith Moorthy, Boomitra CEO, Named To TIME100 Next - TIME's List Of The Next 100 Most Influential People In The World

Time100 Next - Aadith Moorthy Boomitra

Tackling the Climate Crisis: Uplifting Farmers Through Regenerative and Carbon Finance

- Aadith Moorthy, CEO and Founder, BoomitraSAN MATEO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- TIME has named Aadith Moorthy, CEO and Founder of Boomitra , to the 2024 TIME100 Next list. An expansion of the TIME100 list of the most influential people in the world, TIME100 Next highlights 100 emerging leaders who are shaping the future of business, entertainment, sports, politics, health, science, activism, and more.Under Aadith's leadership, Boomitra is transforming global agriculture from a net carbon emitter into a carbon sink, while uplifting farmers around the world.In the past year, Boomitra has expanded its carbon farming projects to include an additional 2 million acres in Mexico, 1 million acres in Argentina, and thousands of farmers in India. The company is also advancing into new regions: in Colombia, Boomitraʻs partnership with Alquería is helping small dairy farmers adopt regenerative practices across 130,000 acres. Similarly, Boomitra's Mongolia initiative, in collaboration with the Mongolian Ministry of Environment & Tourism and Mitsubishi Corporation, aims to cover 20 million acres by 2030, making it one of the largest compliance carbon removal projects globally.Aadith Moorthy's leadership in combining AI-driven innovation with a commitment to supporting smallholder farmers has been a key factor in Boomitra's success. His focus on using advanced technologies to drive carbon removal projects ensures that marginalized farmers and vulnerable communities can benefit from carbon finance.“I'm deeply honored by this recognition, which reflects the incredible and innovative work of the entire Boomitra community,” said Aadith.“Building Boomitra into a force for good in agriculture has been immensely fulfilling, and I look forward to scaling our impact and driving gigaton-scale climate action in the years ahead.”The full list and related tributes appear in the October 14, 2024 issue, available on newsstands on Friday, October 4, and now at time/next .#TIME100NEXT

