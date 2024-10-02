New GPCA Initiative Seeks Startup Applications in Circular Economy and Climate Action

(MENAFN- GPCA) Dubai, UAE, 2 October 2024 – The Gulf Petrochemicals and Chemicals Association (GPCA), the voice of the chemical industry in the Arabian Gulf, is pleased to announce the launch of its brand-new networking platform – the “GPCA Startup Nexus” – which will debut during the 18th Annual GPCA Forum from 3-4 December 2024 at Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre, Muscat, Oman.

For the first time, "GPCA Startup Nexus" will provide young startup companies with a stage to present their unique and forward-looking technologies to a broad audience of investors, experts and decision-makers from chemical companies and international players. During the 18th Annual GPCA Forum, 10 young and motivated startups engaged in advancing the circular economy and climate action will showcase their technologies in Shark Tank-style presentations and take questions from the audience. During the forum, they will have the invaluable opportunity to forge new connections with large established companies and international investors and promote their solutions. The aim is to create a network of mutual exchange that catalyzes collaboration and to stimulate investments.

The deadline to submit applications and become part of the GPCA Startup Nexus has now been extended to 7 October 2024. Startups established less than seven years ago and with a Technology Readiness Level (TRL) higher than 4 will have the opportunity to apply for one of the coveted places in the two technology fields – circular economy and climate action. The top five companies in each of the two categories will be shortlisted by an Expert Panel, comprising seven esteemed industry veterans with significant leadership experience in research and innovation at chemical and petrochemical firms. GPCA will provide eight more startups, which have not been established yet or whose technology has not progressed beyond TRL 4, with the opportunity to apply, connect with potential investors and promote their brand through short “elevator pitch” presentations.







MENAFN02102024005641012408ID1108739203