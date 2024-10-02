Turkish Foreign Minister holds separate meetings in Ankara with Finnish FM, co-leader of Germany's ruling Social Democratic Party

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, Turkish Foreign Hakan Fidan held separate meetings in Ankara with Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen and Lars Klingbeil, the co-leader of Germany's ruling Social Party (SPD). These discussions mark an important step in enhancing ties between Turkey and these European nations, reflecting the country's ongoing efforts to strengthen international relationships.



According to the Turkish Foreign Ministry, the meetings included members of Klingbeil's delegation, underscoring the collaborative spirit of the discussions. However, the did not provide specific details regarding the topics covered during the meetings, leaving the public curious about the diplomatic dialogue.



Fidan’s meeting with Valtonen coincided with a visit from Finnish President Alexander Stubb to Ankara on the same day. This timing suggests a concerted effort to bolster bilateral relations between Turkey and Finland, particularly in light of recent geopolitical developments. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is also expected to engage in discussions with Stubb regarding various regional and international matters, potentially addressing issues of mutual interest and concern.



These high-level meetings come at a time when Turkey is actively working to strengthen its presence and influence within Europe. By engaging with leaders from Finland and Germany, Turkey aims to solidify its partnerships and navigate the complex political landscape of the region. As global dynamics continue to evolve, such diplomatic interactions will play a crucial role in shaping the future of Turkey`s foreign relations.

