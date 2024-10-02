Ambetter From Wellcare Of Kentucky Offers Affordable, Accessible Healthcare Coverage Statewide In 2025
Date
10/2/2024 8:16:34 AM
Residents in 107 Kentucky counties will have a variety of affordable plans from Ambetter from WellCare of Kentucky during open enrollment beginning Nov. 1
LOUISVILLE, Ky., Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --
Ambetter
from WellCare of
Kentucky , a product offered by a Centene Corporation
(NYSE:
CNC ) company, which provides insurance to under-insured and uninsured populations through the State Based Exchange will offer residents a variety of affordable health insurance plans in Kentucky in plan year 2025. Open enrollment for the Health Insurance Marketplace for
Kentucky
runs from
Nov. 1, 2024, through
Jan. 15, 2025, for coverage starting Jan. 1, 2025. Enroll by Dec. 15, 2024, for coverage starting Jan. 1, 2025.
"Whether it's people that don't have health insurance from their employer or it's people that no longer qualify for Medicaid, each year more individuals and families are choosing Ambetter from WellCare of Kentucky. With Ambetter, they know they'll have access to a wide range of affordable healthcare services," said Plan President and Chief Executive Officer of WellCare of Kentucky Corey Ewing. "We offer comprehensive healthcare coverage with essential health benefits that Kentuckians need to be healthy."
Ambetter from WellCare
of
Kentucky
offers its members access to quality care, convenient services and valuable rewards. 2025 benefits and offerings include:
Affordable and Reliable Coverage
Ambetter from WellCare of Kentucky provides coverage for all essential health benefits, including preventive and wellness services, maternity and newborn care, pediatric services, mental health services, hospitalizations, and prescription drug coverage. Some plans also include dental and vision coverage.
Virtual 24/7 Care
Virtual 24/7 Care offers members an
Ambetter-designated licensed provider via telehealth for members to access care for illnesses such as flu, skin conditions, ear infections, fever and respiratory infections – all from the comfort of their home.
Convenient Online Enrollment
Through the
Ambetter from Wellcare of Kentucky website , people can browse and compare coverage options, determine their eligibility for financial subsidies, and directly enroll in coverage – all in one place. The platform is accessible through mobile devices, so people can enroll using smartphones. If a person is unable to complete enrollment all at once, the system will save progress and provide reminders to finish enrollment.
My Health Pays
Members have access to the My Health Pays® program, where they can earn points for practicing healthy eating habits, staying active, and leading a healthy lifestyle. Through the program, members can complete health-related activities and challenges and can earn up to
$500
in rewards
in 2025. These rewards can be used for health-related expenses such as premiums, copays and deductibles (pharmacy copays are excluded). My Health Pays also allows members to set and reach health goals at their own pace by providing seasonal suggestions for activities and guidance to help stay on track.
Premier Network
Beginning Jan. 1, 2025, the Ambetter Health Bronze|Silver|Gold network will become known as the Premier Network. Members can continue to rely on the same provider network with the doctors and hospitals they know and trust.
Below is the full list of counties in which
Ambetter from WellCare of
Kentucky
will be offered:
Adair
Allen
Anderson
Ballard
Barren
Bath
Bell
Boone
Boyd
Boyle
Bracken
Breathitt
Breckinridge
Bullitt
Butler
Caldwell
Calloway
Campbell
Carlisle
Carroll
Carter
Casey
Clark
Clay
Clinton
Crittenden
Cumberland
Daviess
Edmonson
Elliott
Estill
Fayette
Floyd
Franklin
Fulton
Gallatin
Garrard
Grant
Green
Greenup
Hancock
Hardin
Harlan
Hart
Henderson
Henry
Hickman
Hopkins
Jackson
Jefferson
Jessamine
Johnson
Kenton
Knott
Knox
Larue
Laurel
Lawrence
Lee
Leslie
Letcher
Lewis
Lincoln
Livingston
Logan
Lyon
Madison
Magoffin
Marshall
Martin
McCracken
McCreary
McLean
Meade
Menifee
Mercer
Metcalfe
Monroe
Morgan
Muhlenberg
Nelson
Nicholas
Ohio
Oldham
Owen
Owsley
Pendleton
Perry
Pike
Powell
Rockcastle
Russell
Scott
Shelby
Simpson
Spencer
Taylor
Todd
Trigg
Trimble
Union
Warren
Washington
Webster
Whitley
Wolfe
Woodford
Kentucky
residents interested in learning more about
Ambetter from WellCare of
Kentucky
or enrolling in a health plan during the open enrollment period may visit
href="" rel="nofollow" wellcarek .
About
Ambetter from WellCare of Kentucky
Ambetter
from WellCare of
Kentucky
serves under-insured and uninsured populations through the Kentucky State Based Exchange, Kynect. Ambetter
from WellCare of
Kentucky
is underwritten by WellCare Health Plans of
Kentucky, Inc., which is a Qualified Health Plan issuer in Kentucky. For more information, visit ambetterhealth/en/ky/ . This is a solicitation for insurance. For information on your right to receive from an
Ambetter
from WellCare of
Kentucky
plan free of discrimination, or your right to receive language, auditory and/or visual assistance services, please visit ambetterhealth/en/ and scroll to the bottom of the page.
SOURCE Ambetter from WellCare of Kentucky
