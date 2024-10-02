Sampo plc: Managers' Transactions (Alsaker)

Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has received the following notification under Article 19 of the Abuse Regulation. Shares have been acquired in accordance with terms and conditions of the long-term incentive scheme 2020:1.

